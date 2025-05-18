Travel Visions Aloha

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Travel Visions Aloha

Travel Visions Aloha's Shop

Embroidered Logo Shirts (Pre-Order Only)
$25
Rep Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind with our exclusive embroidered logo tee! Clean, comfortable, and packed with meaning, these white shirts feature our vibrant logo over the heart. Pre-order only — we need 20 sign-ups to place the group order. Shirts will be handed out at the next TVA event. No shipping available. A simple way to show your support and help illuminate the world for the blind and visually impaired on Oʻahu.
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