Travel Visions Aloha's Shop

Rep Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind with our exclusive embroidered logo tee! Clean, comfortable, and packed with meaning, these white shirts feature our vibrant logo over the heart. Pre-order only — we need 20 sign-ups to place the group order. Shirts will be handed out at the next TVA event. No shipping available. A simple way to show your support and help illuminate the world for the blind and visually impaired on Oʻahu.

Rep Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind with our exclusive embroidered logo tee! Clean, comfortable, and packed with meaning, these white shirts feature our vibrant logo over the heart. Pre-order only — we need 20 sign-ups to place the group order. Shirts will be handed out at the next TVA event. No shipping available. A simple way to show your support and help illuminate the world for the blind and visually impaired on Oʻahu.

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