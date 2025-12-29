Traveling Chassidim Shabbos 2026

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Friday Night Jan 30 6:30pm enjoy a scrumptious Shabbat Dinner! Ticket for 1 person.
Friday Night Jan 31 6:30pm enjoy a scrumptious Shabbat Dinner! Ticket for 1 Family.
Shabbat DAY Community Lunch approx 11.30am. Ticket for 1 peron
Saturday night 7:30pm enjoy a lively concert with an assortment of instruments, while you munch on a fresh dairy buffet. Ticket for 1 person.
Saturday night 7:30pm enjoy a lively concert with an assortment of instruments, while you munch on a fresh dairy buffet. Ticket for 1 Family
Be one of the special people who help us continue the amazing work that we do!
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