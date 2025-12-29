Bensalem Kollel Synagogue And Outreach Center

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Bensalem Kollel Synagogue And Outreach Center

About this event

Traveling Chassidim Shabbos 2026

2446 Bristol Rd

Bensalem, PA 19020, USA

Friday Night Shabbat Dinner 1 Adult
$15

Friday Night Jan 30 6:30pm enjoy a scrumptious Shabbat Dinner! Ticket for 1 person.

Friday Night Shabbat Dinner Family
$45

Friday Night Jan 31 6:30pm enjoy a scrumptious Shabbat Dinner! Ticket for 1 Family.

Shabbat DAY Meal-1 Person
$10

Shabbat DAY Community Lunch approx 11.30am. Ticket for 1 peron

Havdallah Concert and dairy buffet 1 Adult
$12

Saturday night 7:30pm enjoy a lively concert with an assortment of instruments, while you munch on a fresh dairy buffet. Ticket for 1 person.

Havdallah Concert and dairy buffet 1 Family
$25

Saturday night 7:30pm enjoy a lively concert with an assortment of instruments, while you munch on a fresh dairy buffet. Ticket for 1 Family

Shabbos Sponsor
$180

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