Traveling Puzzle Library April 2026

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New Pack: A Dozen Little Mice
Set of Twelve Puzzles: Goodbye gifts from PJS 2025. Cut by Biglands Puzzles, Chestnut and Hemlock, KK Puzzles, M Squared Puzzles, Nonie Made Me, Peachblossom Puzzles, Puzzles by Knight, and Puzzlapy.
Total of 715 pieces; individual puzzles range from 33 to 92 pieces. Each puzzle is packaged separately. Each puzzle is approximately 4" x 6". Donated by the makers.
New Pack: Color in Motion
First puzzle: Whistler by Peachblossom Puzzles. 7" x 10", 155 pieces, hand cut. Donated by Peachblossom Puzzles.
Second Puzzle: Summer Bubbles by Chestnut and Hemlock. 12.5" x 7.5", 260 pieces, laser cut. Donated by Terra Rodgers.
New Pack: Garden Spirits
First puzzle: The Jackalope by Fathom Puzzles. 17.5" x 10.5", 200 pieces, laser cut. Donated by Fathom Puzzles.
Second Puzzle: Hummingbirds by Artifact Puzzles. 10" x 14", 262 pieces, laser cut.
New Pack: Enchanted and Sculpted
First puzzle: Majestic Harvest by Fox Smart Box. 17" x 12.5", 487 pieces, hand cut. Donated by Pat Roos.
Second Puzzle: Sandysaurus by Tom Moll. 4.5" x 4", 78 pieces, hand cut. Donated by Tom Moll.
New Pack: Pollinate and Flourish
First puzzle: Pride and Prickly Pears by Rebel Puzzles. 15" x 10", 420 pieces, laser cut. Donated by Rebel Puzzles.
Second Puzzle: Save the Bees by 3 Cat Max. 6" x 6", 46 pieces, laser cut from acrylic. Donated by Janell Amely.
New Pack: Wings of Life
First puzzle: The Tree of Life by Hidden Piece Puzzles. 13" x 17.5", 509 pieces, laser cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
Second Puzzle: Dragonfly by 3 Cat Max. 6" x 6", 37 pieces, laser cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Black Swan by Pixels Puzzles, from the 2021 Pagey Elliott Puzzle Exchange. 76 pieces, ~8"x 8" hand cut wooden puzzle.
Second Puzzle: Bonsai in Pot by 3 Cat Max, from the 2022 Pagey Elliott Puzzle Exchange. 131 pieces, ~7"x7" laser cut and hand painted wooden puzzle, multi-layered.
Both are in the permanent collection of the Strong Museum of Play, and were donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Preserve Us by 3 Cat Max & Chestnut and Hemlock, Puzzle Jam South 2023 Speed Puzzle. 200+ pieces, 9"x11.5" laser cut wooden puzzle, UV printed directly to wood. Drop outs, complicated border, medium to small pieces. Donated by Janet Farnham.
Second Puzzle: Love Language by The Puzzled Co., from the 2024 Pagey Elliott Puzzle Exchange. 61 pieces, 7"x7" UV print on wood, waterjet cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Alice and the Caterpillar by Chestnut and Hemlock. 106 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle.
Second Puzzle: Grizzly Bear by Liberty. 471 pieces, 13.75"x 20.5", laser cut plywood.
Both puzzles donated by Terra Rodgers.
First Puzzle: Ruth St. Denis by Dep Qua Puzzles. 103 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle.
Second Puzzle: I Knew an Old Lady... by Shay's Puzzle Workshop. ~120 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle. Both puzzles were 2021 PEPE and were donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Meowy Catmas by 3 Cat Max. 695 pieces, 11"x19", laser cut from UV printed acrylic.
Second Puzzle: Schrödinger's Cat by Chestnut and Hemlock. 24 pieces, hand cut from zebra wood.
Both donated by Janell Amely.
First puzzle: DIFFICULT! Wow "Daylilies" By Sylvia Rice by Salt Pond Puzzles. 236 pieces, hand cut. 2025 PJS. Donated by Salt Pond Puzzles.
Second Puzzle: Pliffity Flip! by KK Puzzles. ~6", 122 pieces, small, intricate pieces, hand cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Pagey's Daylilies by MGC. ~6", 120 pieces, hand cut. Very glossy. PEPE 2024.
Second Puzzle: Squirreled Away by Shay's Puzzle Workshop. ~7", 75 pieces, two sided, hand cut. PEPE 2022.
Both donated by Janell Amely.
Both of these puzzles have numerous drop outs.
First Puzzle: Koi from Dep Qua Puzzles. 7", 96 pieces, hand cut. PEPE 2022.
Second Puzzle: Gh"o"st by Thom Spencer. ~7", 78 pieces, hand painted - exact color is different, hand cut. PEPE 2022.
Donated by Janell Amely.
8 mini puzzles (most 2x3") from a variety of makers including: Fathom, Chestnut and Hemlock, 3 Cat Max, Nick & Shelly, and Loren Damewood. Hand cut and laser. Donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Eclipse by Nervous Puzzles. 7.5", 102 pieces, two sided, laser cut. PEPE 2024, People's Choice Award winner.
Second Puzzle: Toes in the Sand by M Squared Puzzles. ~6", 150 pieces, three layers, hand cut. PEPE 2024.
Both donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Blooming Hope by Stumpcraft. 5" x 5", 34 pieces, laser cut. PP2024. Donated by Janell Amely.
Second Puzzle: Mandala Dragon by Fragments. 12", 320 pieces, laser cut. Donated by Sena Cooper.
First Puzzle: Circles by Puzzled Moose. 5" x 5", 56 pieces, hand cut. Donated by Karen Margolin.
Second Puzzle: Fry's Chocolate Ad by Chestnut and Hemlock. 6.5" x 4", 115 pieces, hand cut. Donated by Terra Rodgers.
Third Puzzle: Green Leaf Heart by Creative Corners. 83 pieces, laser cut. Donated by Pam Lindberg.
Teasers
First Puzzle: DIFFICULT! Have a Ball by Stave Puzzles. 65 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle. Two sword teaser puzzle. Donated by Karen Seo.
Second Puzzle: DIFFICULT! Butterfly Bouquet by Terri Brennan. 111 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle. Donated by Karen Seo.
Quezzle
Set of Four Puzzles: Amazing Cappadocia Quezzle (Quest + Puzzle) by Unidragon. 250 pieces each, 10"x14", laser cut wooden puzzles. Donated by Sena Cooper.
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