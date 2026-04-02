Traveling Puzzle Library April 2026

New Pack: A Dozen Little Mice





Set of Twelve Puzzles: Goodbye gifts from PJS 2025. Cut by Biglands Puzzles, Chestnut and Hemlock, KK Puzzles, M Squared Puzzles, Nonie Made Me, Peachblossom Puzzles, Puzzles by Knight, and Puzzlapy.





Total of 715 pieces; individual puzzles range from 33 to 92 pieces. Each puzzle is packaged separately. Each puzzle is approximately 4" x 6". Donated by the makers.