Traveling Puzzle Library July 2026

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NEW! Sunny Side Up!
First puzzle: Fresh Sunshine by Artifact Puzzles. 12" x 20", 549 pieces, laser-cut wood. Donated by Hoefnagel.
Second Puzzle: Sunflower by 3 Cat Max. 6" x 6", 39 pieces, hand-dyed acrylic, laser cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
NEW! Vivid Trio
First puzzle: The Last Supper by Nonie Made Me. 10" x 13", 326 pieces, wood hand cut. Donated by Nonie.
Second Puzzle: Recycled Seascape by Tom Moll. 7.5" x 5.25", 81 pieces, wood hand cut. Donated by Tom Moll.
Third Puzzle: Save the Bees by 3 Cat Max. 46 pieces, wood laser cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
NEW! The Legend of Turtle Power
First puzzle: The Legend of Moth Island by Hidden Piece Puzzles. 13.5" x 16.75", 548 pieces, wood. Donated by Janell Amely.
Second Puzzle: Sea Turtle by 3 Cat Max. 6" x 6", 37 pieces, hand-dyed acrylic, laser cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
NEW! Haunt & Harvest
First puzzle: Monster House Party by Wentworth. 14" x 10", 250 pieces, laser-cut wood. Donated by Wentworth.
Second Puzzle: Fall Mouse by The Puzzled Co. 6" x 6", 121 pieces, waterjet PVC. Donated by The Puzzled Co..
Third Puzzle: Fall Leaf by 3 Cat Max. 37 pieces, laser-cut wood. Donated by Janell Amely.
NEW! Beyond the Ordinary (unique materials)
First puzzle: The Pink Cloud by The Puzzled Co.. 12" x 12", 368 pieces, water-jet PVC. Donated by Janell Amely.
Second Puzzle: You are Loved by The Puzzled Co. 81 pieces, magnetic, water-jet cut. Donated by The Puzzled Co.
Third Puzzle: Sugar Cat Skull by 3 Cat Max. 6" x 6", 42 pieces, hand-dyed acrylic, laser cut. Donated by Janell Amely.
NEW! Crazy Blooming Hands
First puzzle: Crazy Piano Times by Biglands. 120 pieces, hand cut wooden. Donated by Karen Seo.
Second Puzzle: Hands of Light by Puzzlapy. 8" x 10", 189 pieces, hand cut wooden. Donated by Isabelle Rouillard.
Third Puzzle: Blooming Butterfly by Pixels Puzzles. 6" x 8", 92 pieces, hand cut wooden. Donated by Pixels Puzzles.
First Puzzle: Ruth St. Denis by Dep Qua Puzzles. 103 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle.
Second Puzzle: I Knew an Old Lady... by Shay's Puzzle Workshop. ~120 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle.
Both puzzles were 2021 PEPE and were donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Meowy Catmas by 3 Cat Max. 695 pieces, 11"x19", laser cut from UV printed acrylic.
Second Puzzle: Schrödinger's Cat by Chestnut and Hemlock. 24 pieces, hand cut from zebra wood.
Both donated by Janell Amely.
First Puzzle: Pagey's Daylilies by MGC. ~6", 120 pieces, hand cut. Very glossy. PEPE 2024.
Second Puzzle: Squirreled Away by Shay's Puzzle Workshop. ~7", 75 pieces, two sided, hand cut. PEPE 2022.
Both donated by Janell Amely.
First puzzle: Fall Season by Puzzlapy. 5"x7", 83 pieces, wood hand cut. Donated by Isabelle Rouillard.
Second Puzzle: Cat-O-Lantern by 3 Cat Max. 29 pieces, laser cut colored wood. Donated by Janell Amely.
Third Puzzle: Scaredy Cat by 3 Cat Max. 60 pieces, laser cut colored wood. Donated by Janell Amely.
First puzzle: Bearly There by Fathom. 200 pieces, wood hand cut. Donated by Karen Seo.
Second Puzzle: Christmas Stocking by Twigg. 175mm x 350mm, 97 pieces, wood. Donated by Suzanne Orijen.
Third Puzzle: We Can Do It! by Puzzlapy. 4"x6", 63 pieces, wood hand cut. Donated by Isabelle Rouillard.
First puzzle: DIFFICULT! The Puzzle That Can't Be Tamed by Wentworth. 14" x 10", 251 pieces, wood laser cut. Donated by George's Puzzles.
Second Puzzle: Lucky by 3 Cat Max. 58 pieces. Donated by Janell Amely.
Jammin' All 'Round by Chestnut and Hemlock and Rebel. 471 pieces.
Teasers
First Puzzle: DIFFICULT! Have a Ball by Stave Puzzles. 65 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle. Two sword teaser puzzle. Donated by Karen Seo.
Second Puzzle: DIFFICULT! Butterfly Bouquet by Terri Brennan. 111 pieces, hand cut wooden puzzle. Donated by Karen Seo.
Quezzle
Set of Four Puzzles: Amazing Cappadocia Quezzle (Quest + Puzzle) by Unidragon. 250 pieces each, 10"x14", laser cut wooden puzzles. Donated by Sena Cooper.
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