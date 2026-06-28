Traveling Puzzle Library July 2026

NEW! Vivid Trio





First puzzle: The Last Supper by Nonie Made Me. 10" x 13", 326 pieces, wood hand cut. Donated by Nonie.

Second Puzzle: Recycled Seascape by Tom Moll. 7.5" x 5.25", 81 pieces, wood hand cut. Donated by Tom Moll.

Third Puzzle: Save the Bees by 3 Cat Max. 46 pieces, wood laser cut. Donated by Janell Amely.