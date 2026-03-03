Youth Magic Triathlon 2026

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About this raffle
Total Value: up to $869 ------ Winners choice of a Woom GO bike, or a Woom EXPLORE bike of any size.
Total Value: $305 ---- YETI Hopper Flip 8, YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle, YETI Rambler 24 oz cup with straw, YETI Sidekick Dry 1L
Total Value: $250 ---- YETI Ranchero 12, YETI Rambler 30oz Cup, YETI Rambler 35oz mug, and YETI Rambler 26oz Bottle
Total Value: Over $520 --- YETI Tundra 45 (Black Forest Green), YETI Rambler 24 oz mug (Black Forest Green), YETI Tumbler 20 oz (Solar Flare), Rambler Gallon (Navy)
Total Value: $320 ---- Items include: stationary, creative toys, a cute graphic tee, crafting kits, paints. and musical instruments! No one is getting bored with this package plus you get to eat tacos and queso!
Total Value: over $800 ---- Stay for a weekend in a cozy A-frame with epic views of the hill country, just a short drive away from the beautiful waters of the Frio and Garner State Park. Winners will coordinate with the owners to pick their desired date!
airbnb.com/h/starsidecabin
Total Value: $275---- Items include: pool toys, dive toys, swim towel, swim books, goggles, kick-board and one private swim lesson valued at $150.
Total Value: over $1500----Stay for up to three nights in a beautiful three-bedroom condo with incredible views of Mt. CB and the West Elks. It is located close to skiing and hiking areas, making it the perfect retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Winners will coordinate with the owners to pick their desired date!
Total Value: over $235 ---- The coolest light weight outdoor gear - Loris 25 daypack, Bumster (Fanny pack), Minimalist 19 Daypack.
**** Four winners will be selected. ****
Total Value: over $300 ---- Gossamer Gear trekking poles, light weight umbrella & $100 giftcard to Great Outdoors
Total Value: $325 --- Choose from three summer camp programs: Fit n’ Fun Running Camp, Cycle the City Camp, or Beginner Biking Camp.
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