Travis Heights Elementary School PTA

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Travis Heights Elementary School PTA

About this raffle

Youth Magic Triathlon 2026

Woom Bike of Winners Choice
$5

Total Value: up to $869 ------ Winners choice of a Woom GO bike, or a Woom EXPLORE bike of any size.

YETI Hopper Flip 8 & Assorted Ramblers (Cherry Blossom)
$5

Total Value: $305 ---- YETI Hopper Flip 8, YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle, YETI Rambler 24 oz cup with straw, YETI Sidekick Dry 1L

YETI Backpack & Assorted Ramblers (Black Forest Green)
$5

Total Value: $250 ---- YETI Ranchero 12, YETI Rambler 30oz Cup, YETI Rambler 35oz mug, and YETI Rambler 26oz Bottle

YETI Hard Cooler (Black Forest Green) & Assorted Vessels
$5

Total Value: Over $520 --- YETI Tundra 45 (Black Forest Green), YETI Rambler 24 oz mug (Black Forest Green), YETI Tumbler 20 oz (Solar Flare), Rambler Gallon (Navy)

Art Gift Basket by Letterpress Play + $100 to Torchy's
$5

Total Value: $320 ---- Items include: stationary, creative toys, a cute graphic tee, crafting kits, paints. and musical instruments! No one is getting bored with this package plus you get to eat tacos and queso! 

Weekend stay near Garner State Park & Frio River (sleeps 10)
$5

Total Value: over $800 ---- Stay for a weekend in a cozy A-frame with epic views of the hill country, just a short drive away from the beautiful waters of the Frio and Garner State Park. Winners will coordinate with the owners to pick their desired date!


airbnb.com/h/starsidecabin

Legacy Tide Fun Swim Package
$5

Total Value: $275---- Items include: pool toys, dive toys, swim towel, swim books, goggles, kick-board and one private swim lesson valued at $150.

Weekend stay in Crested Butte (sleeps 7)
$5

Total Value: over $1500----Stay for up to three nights in a beautiful three-bedroom condo with incredible views of Mt. CB and the West Elks. It is located close to skiing and hiking areas, making it the perfect retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Winners will coordinate with the owners to pick their desired date!


bit.ly/4soXC6I

Gossamer Gear Backpacks and Fanny Pack
$5

Total Value: over $235 ---- The coolest light weight outdoor gear - Loris 25 daypack, Bumster (Fanny pack), Minimalist 19 Daypack.
**** Four winners will be selected. ****

Hiking Poles, Umbrella and Great Outdoors Gift Card
$5

Total Value: over $300 ---- Gossamer Gear trekking poles, light weight umbrella & $100 giftcard to Great Outdoors


One week of Summer Camp with Austin Youth Fitness
$5

Total Value: $325 --- Choose from three summer camp programs: Fit n’ Fun Running Camp, Cycle the City Camp, or Beginner Biking Camp.

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