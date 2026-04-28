TRB Hope Foundation

Hosted by

TRB Hope Foundation

About this event

TN Valley General Store Launch

Supporter Sponsorship — TRB Hope Club Launch
$250

Name and logo on our website sponsor page · Social media recognition post shared across all platforms · Recognition through Club public launch

Advocate Sponsorship — TRB Hope Club Launch
$500

Everything in Supporter · Plus dedicated individual social media recognition post featuring your business specifically

Champion Sponsorship — TRB Hope Club Launch
$1,000

Everything in Advocate · Plus logo and name on event signage at all outdoor events and fundraisers through Club launch

Guardian Sponsorship — TRB Hope Club Launch
$2,500

Everything in Champion · Plus dedicated branded thank-you video featuring your business, shared to our full social media audience

Founding Partner Sponsorship — TRB Hope Club Launch
$5,000

Everything in Guardian · Plus permanent Founding Partner section on our Club page with your logo, story, and website link · First right of refusal on future presenting sponsorships

Add a donation for TRB Hope Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!