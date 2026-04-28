TN Valley General Store Launch

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About this event
Name and logo on our website sponsor page · Social media recognition post shared across all platforms · Recognition through Club public launch
Everything in Supporter · Plus dedicated individual social media recognition post featuring your business specifically
Everything in Advocate · Plus logo and name on event signage at all outdoor events and fundraisers through Club launch
Everything in Champion · Plus dedicated branded thank-you video featuring your business, shared to our full social media audience
Everything in Guardian · Plus permanent Founding Partner section on our Club page with your logo, story, and website link · First right of refusal on future presenting sponsorships
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!