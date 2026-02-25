Hosted by

TRB Hope Foundation

About this event

TRB Hope Foundation's Silent Auction

$50 Harbor Freight Tool Shopping Spree (eGift Card) item
$50 Harbor Freight Tool Shopping Spree (eGift Card)
$20

Starting bid

Get ready to tackle your next project with a $50 Harbor Freight eGift Card. Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast, mechanic, contractor, or weekend fixer-upper, Harbor Freight has the tools and equipment to get the job done.

Use this digital gift card to shop thousands of tools, shop equipment, automotive supplies, generators, outdoor gear, and more.

Item Details

  • Value: $50
  • Type: Harbor Freight eGift Card
  • Delivery: Digital code provided to the winning bidder via email
  • Redeemable online or in-store at Harbor Freight locations

Perfect for anyone who loves tools, building, repairing, or upgrading their workshop.


All proceeds support the launch of the TRB Hope Pantry, serving families in Northwest Alabama through the TRB Hope Foundation (501c3 nonprofit).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!