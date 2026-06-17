Several Nerf guns and darts surround the bold "BACK TO SCHOOL NERF WARS BASH" text against a dark blue, splattered background.
Teens Are Everything Corporation

Hosted by

Teens Are Everything Corporation

About this event

TRE Nerf Wars

6645 Hooper Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70811, USA

General Admission 11:00
$20

💥 Lock in your spot for just $20!
Your registration includes a Nerf blaster, safety glasses, unlimited foam darts, and a full 2 hours of action-packed Nerf Wars fun!

General Admission 12:30
$20

💥 Lock in your spot for just $20!
Your registration includes a Nerf blaster, safety glasses, unlimited foam darts, and a full 2 hours of action-packed Nerf Wars fun!

General Admission 3:00
$20

💥 Lock in your spot for just $20!
Your registration includes a Nerf blaster, safety glasses, unlimited foam darts, and a full 2 hours of action-packed Nerf Wars fun!

General Admission 5:30
$20

💥 Lock in your spot for just $20!
Your registration includes a Nerf blaster, safety glasses, unlimited foam darts, and a full 2 hours of action-packed Nerf Wars fun!

General Admission 7:00
$20

💥 Lock in your spot for just $20!
Your registration includes a Nerf blaster, safety glasses, unlimited foam darts, and a full 2 hours of action-packed Nerf Wars fun!

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