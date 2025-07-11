Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria, Inc.

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria, Inc.

About this event

Treasure Chest 2025

7724 Knoxville Ave

Peoria, IL 61614, USA

Individual Ticket
$325

A limited number of individual tickets are available to Treasure Chest 2025.

Gold Sponsorship
$10,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes: 2 tables of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)

Silver Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:1 table8 of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)

Bronze Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:1 table of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)

Table Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:1 table of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)

Title Sponsor
$50,000

4 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 32 tickets

Includes: 4 tables of 8; Recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page; priority table placement; ability to place brochure or promotional item at all guest tables/seats. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)

Platinum Sponsorship
$20,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Includes: 3 tables of 8; Recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page; priority table placement; ability to place brochure or promotional item at all guest tables/seats. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)

Add a donation for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria, Inc.

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