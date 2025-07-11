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About this event
A limited number of individual tickets are available to Treasure Chest 2025.
9 left!
Includes: 2 tables of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)
Includes:1 table8 of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)
Includes:1 table of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)
Includes:1 table of 8; recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)
4 left!
Includes: 4 tables of 8; Recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page; priority table placement; ability to place brochure or promotional item at all guest tables/seats. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)
6 left!
Includes: 3 tables of 8; Recognition on all marketing materials and at the event; recognition on website, and organization Facebook page; priority table placement; ability to place brochure or promotional item at all guest tables/seats. (NOTE: Zeffy automatically adds a % to help fund the platform which is free for us to use. It is VOLUNTARY and can be adjusted to any amount)
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