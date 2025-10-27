Treasure Chest Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Grab your golf buddies and hit the greens! This foursome at Mt. Hawley Country Club promises a day of fun, friendly competition, and gorgeous fairways. Fore!
Donated by Mt. Hawley Country Club
Starting bid
Bask in the cozy comforts of fall and the warmth of sunshine with this stylish and relaxing package! Enjoy your favorite brew in a premium YETI coffee mug and a $25 CXT Coffee gift card—perfect for fueling your autumn adventures. Wrap up in a soft, seasonal scarf, light a fall-scented candle, and soak in the crisp days ahead in style with a pair of Maui Jim Kami sunglasses, known for their sleek design and polarized clarity.
Donated by Kelly and Bill Stickelmaier
Starting bid
A whiskey lover’s dream, this premium collection features four distinctive bourbons, each with its own story and craftsmanship. Enjoy the bold and balanced Tin Cup Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the full-bodied Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon, the smooth, masterful Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon, and the uniquely wine-kissed Amador Whiskey Co. Kentucky Bourbon finished in Chardonnay barrels. Perfect for sipping neat by the fire or mixing a classic cocktail, this set is sure to elevate your home bar and delight anyone who appreciates the art of bourbon.
Donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Starting bid
With this gift certificate, you will begin with soothing lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness. Reveal smoother texture and vibrant skin with a purifying cleanse, gentle chemical peel, and pain-free extractions. Targeted boosters and LED therapy enhance results for personalized skin concerns. Conclude with nourishing hydration and antioxidants for the ultimate glow and best skin of your life... Truly the ultimate Hydrafacial experience!
Donated by Core Dermatology & Medspa
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of Peoria’s Historic Buildings at Water & State district with this incredible entertainment and dining bundle! This package includes $100 gift certificates to five local favorites: Kelleher’s Irish Pub, 8-Bit Arcade Bar, Nightjar, Matilda’s Cocktail Lounge, and Whiskey City Barbers. From craft cocktails and classic pub fare to gaming nostalgia and a fresh cut, this package offers a perfect mix of fun, flavor, and local charm—all in one vibrant historic neighborhood!
Donated By Pat Sullivan
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate in wellness with this exclusive package from Styles Studios Fitness. This package includes a voucher for five fitness classes to jumpstart your workouts, a 30-minute massage to relax and rejuvenate, and a DEXA scan to gain valuable insight into your body composition. Whether you’re looking to tone up, unwind, or better understand your fitness journey, this package offers everything you need to refresh your body and mind.
Donated by Styles Studios Fitness
Starting bid
Make a splash with one week of swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Swim School! Whether your child is just starting out or ready to refine their skills, Aqua-Tots’ certified instructors create a fun, safe, and confidence-building experience in the water. This package also includes exclusive Aqua-Tots swag to keep the fun going beyond the pool!
Donated by Aqua-Tots Swim School
Starting bid
Explore, discover, and roar with excitement! This package includes four day passes to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, giving you and your family access to engaging exhibits and hands-on experiences. Also included are dinosaur-themed goodies to bring the prehistoric adventure home! Perfect for curious minds of all ages.
Donated by Peoria Riverfront Museum
Starting bid
Jump, Flip & Celebrate your next party at Elevate Trampoline Park! Take an indoor adventure with bouncing, soaring, dodgeball, climbing and more! You get food and drinks for your guests plus access to the party room and full indoor trampoline park and attractions. With this gift certificate, your party of up to 10 jumpers will be hassle free from room set-up, to serving the food and drinks and doing all the clean-up. All you need to do is enjoy the time with your guests!
Donated by Elevate Trampoline Parks in Peoria & East Peoria
Starting bid
Indulge in self-care with this Women’s Wellness Basket, filled with a variety of pampering treats to refresh your mind, body, and spirit. From bath and body items to wellness essentials, it’s the perfect way to relax and recharge.
Donated by Centered Therapy & Wellness
Starting bid
Experience the finest in quality and flavor with this premium package from Alwan & Sons Meat Company! This auction item includes a selection of Alwan’s signature sauces and seasonings — perfect for grilling, roasting, or adding bold taste to any meal. To top it off, enjoy a $200 gift card to Alwan & Sons, where you can choose from their award-winning meats, gourmet products, and more. A true treat for any food lover or grill master!
Donated By Alwan & Sons Meat Company
Starting bid
Refresh your look with 20 units of Xeomin, a wrinkle-smoothing injectable similar to Botox. Whether you’re looking to soften fine lines or simply treat yourself to a little self-care, this gift certificate from New You Health will leave you looking and feeling renewed.
Donated by New You Health
Starting bid
Say goodbye to unwanted hair with this gift certificate for laser hair removal on a small area. Enjoy smooth, long-lasting results and the confidence that comes with beautifully clear skin — courtesy of New You Health.
Donated by New You Health
Starting bid
Bring the cozy charm of fall home with this seasonal basket packed with autumn-inspired items, a handcrafted Boys & Girls Clubs wooden board, and a large charcuterie tray — perfect for your next gathering!
Donated by Donated by Create a Scene and Countryside Banquet
Starting bid
Indulge in the elegance of Napa Valley with this exceptional wine package featuring renowned Cabernets and Chardonnays from some of California’s most celebrated wineries. Enjoy exquisite selections from Cakebread Cellars, Far Niente Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, and Caymus Vineyards. Each bottle reflects the artistry and craftsmanship that define these legendary estates—a perfect addition to any wine lover’s collection or an unforgettable centerpiece for your next special occasion.
Donated By Dr Jim & Marti Williams
Starting bid
Keep your smile bright and healthy with this premium dental care set from Donlan Sudholt Dental! This package includes an Oral-B Smart 1500 Rechargeable Toothbrush, designed for a deep, professional clean at home, and an Opalescence Go Tooth Whitening System to help you achieve a brilliantly white smile with ease. Enjoy top-quality tools for maintaining your best oral health!
Donated By Donlan Sudholt Dental
Starting bid
Show your support in style with this exclusive Boys & Girls Clubs hoodie and ball cap set — perfect for staying comfy while representing a great cause! Plus, enjoy a $100 Hy-Vee gift card to stock up on your favorite groceries, snacks, and more. A perfect mix of community spirit and everyday convenience!
Donated By Ralph's Floor Fashion & Boys & Girls Clubs
