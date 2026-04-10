About this event
Program and organization vendor registration fee to participate in the 2026 Treasure Coast Homeschool Open House
Registration fee for anyone selling used curriculum during the Treasure Coast Homeschool Open House
Vendor registration for new curriculum sales. You will have a larger space available than our program vendors. Please contact Michelle Pagán for more information at [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!