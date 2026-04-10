Hosted by

Skillfully Trained, Inc.

About this event

Treasure Coast Homeschool Open House Vendor Registration

10011 S U.S. Hwy 1

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952, USA

Vendor Registration
$15

Program and organization vendor registration fee to participate in the 2026 Treasure Coast Homeschool Open House

Used Curriculum Table
$5

Registration fee for anyone selling used curriculum during the Treasure Coast Homeschool Open House

New Curriculum Vendor
$25

Vendor registration for new curriculum sales. You will have a larger space available than our program vendors. Please contact Michelle Pagán for more information at [email protected].

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