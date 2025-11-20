Treasures of the Caribbean: A Benefit Auction Part 2

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7"w x 5"h Mounted Canvas - Classic cars take center stage in this vibrant street scene, their polished surfaces rendered in bold reds, blues, and blacks. The thick paint creates a sense of movement and nostalgia.
Starting bid
6"w x 8"h with 8"w x 10.75"h Mat - This ink and watercolor piece showcases the curved balconies and decorative ironwork of colonial architecture. Soft pinks and greens highlight the building's romantic details.
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7"w x 9.5"h with 10"w x 13"h Surround - Bright blue shutters and ornate balconies stand out against weathered stone in this detailed watercolor. The painting celebrates the craftsmanship of colonial-era design.
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15"w x 19.5”h - Colorful rooftops cascade down toward blue water, with mountains rising in the distance. This aerial perspective highlights the patchwork beauty of a coastal village nestled in tropical greenery.
Starting bid
9.25"w x 5.75"h - Lush green cliffs frame a peaceful cove where small boats rest on the shore. The expressive brushwork captures the contrast between deep blue water and sandy beach.
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13"w x 8.25"h - Red-tiled roofs and weathered facades surround a sun-drenched courtyard where palm trees reach skyward. The energetic paint application emphasizes warmth and tropical light.
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14"w x 14"h - A golden vintage automobile dominates the foreground while a silhouetted figure observes from the shadows. The muted palette emphasizes the car's sculptural form and timeless appeal.
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31"w x 39"h - A woman in an elegant black dress sits at a bar lined with golden bottles against a vibrant red backdrop. The stylized composition combines smooth figure work with graphic bottle details for a sophisticated scene. (Companion piece to “El Caballero”.)
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31"w x 39.5”h - A man in a dark suit and white hat pauses for a smoke at the bar, framed by the same golden bottles. The companion piece uses bold colors and clean lines to evoke classic nightlife imagery. (Companion piece to “La Dama”.)
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15.5"w x 10"h - Pedestrians stroll through golden evening light in this moody street scene painted in rich oranges and purples. The artist captures the glow of approaching nightfall with expressive color choices.
Starting bid
35.5"w x 19.5"h - A mint green classic car cruises along the waterfront with the ocean and city skyline in the distance. Quick, confident brushstrokes capture the brightness of a sunny day by the sea.
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15"w x 19.5”h - An intricate mixed-media work depicting a weathered coastal fortress with multiple towers and architectural details. Trees sprout from rooftops in this imaginative portrayal of buildings clinging to rocky shores.
Starting bid
11.75"w x 9.75"h - Sailboat masts rise from brilliant green hulls that mirror perfectly in dark water. The minimalist composition and striking color contrast create a rhythmic, almost abstract study of boats at rest.
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13.5"w x 21"h - A bright red classic car commands the street in this energetic urban scene painted with bold, geometric brushwork. The painting pulses with color and movement beneath dramatic sky and architectural details.
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19.75" w x 27.5"h - A lone figure crosses wet pavement where puddles reflect warm building lights and the glow of a distant capitol dome. The painting captures the atmospheric quality of a rainy evening in the city.
Starting bid
38"w x 61"h - A modest thatched-roof dwelling sits amid lush tropical vegetation under a dramatic evening sky. The artist uses thick, textured paint to convey the rustic charm and natural beauty of rural life.
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