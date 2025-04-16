Treat a teacher to coffee or dessert!

Let’s celebrate our incredible teachers!
For just $7, you can treat a Pinnacle High School teacher to a delicious coffee or dessert.
Thank you for helping us show appreciation to the amazing educators who make a difference every day!
Let’s celebrate our incredible teachers!
For just $7, you can treat a Pinnacle High School teacher to a delicious coffee or dessert.
Thank you for helping us show appreciation to the amazing educators who make a difference every day!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!