Treats for the Forgotten

Purchase a pupcake for Hurricane! He has been with us since July 30, 2025.



Meet Hurricane – a big-hearted boy with an even bigger personality! At just over 3 years old, this 74.8-pound terrier mix is strong, smart, and full of love. Don’t let his name fool you – he’s more cuddle storm than chaos!





Hurricane is up to date on all his vaccines and preventatives, and he’s ready for whatever adventure comes next. Whether it’s a long walk, a game of tug, or a lazy afternoon nap, he’s happiest when he’s by your side.





With his striking looks and gentle spirit, Hurricane turns heads and melts hearts wherever he goes.