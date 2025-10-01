Treats for the Forgotten

Hosted by
Purchase a pupcake for Pork! He has been with us since July 3, 2025.
Say hello to Pork—small in size but big in personality! This little guy is full of puppy energy, endless curiosity, and the kind of cuteness that should be illegal. Whether he’s tumbling over his own paws, stealing socks, or snuggling up for naps, Pork is on a mission to melt hearts and cause a little mischief along the way.He’s learning fast, growing even faster, and stealing hearts one tail wag at a time.🐶🐾
Purchase a pupcake for Ham! He has been with us since July 3, 2025.
Meet Ham, the goodest boy with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Whether he’s chasing tennis balls, lounging in the sun, or giving out slobbery kisses, Ham is all about joy and loyalty. He’s smart, playful, and always ready for an adventure—or a nap, depending on the hour.🍖🦴
Purchase a pupcake for Hurricane! He has been with us since July 30, 2025.
Meet Hurricane – a big-hearted boy with an even bigger personality! At just over 3 years old, this 74.8-pound terrier mix is strong, smart, and full of love. Don’t let his name fool you – he’s more cuddle storm than chaos!
Hurricane is up to date on all his vaccines and preventatives, and he’s ready for whatever adventure comes next. Whether it’s a long walk, a game of tug, or a lazy afternoon nap, he’s happiest when he’s by your side.
With his striking looks and gentle spirit, Hurricane turns heads and melts hearts wherever he goes.
Purchase a pupcake for Domino! He has been with us since August 7, 2025.
Domino may only be 11 months old, but at 74 pounds he’s already mastered the art of taking life by the leash—literally. We don’t walk Domino… Domino walks us. Wherever he decides to go, we’re just along for the ride (and honestly? We don’t mind).
This goofy, lovable giant pup is still figuring out the world, but one thing’s for sure: he’s all about fun, games, and doing everything at full speed. He’s playful, strong, and absolutely convinced he’s a lap dog, despite the fact that he weighs as much as a small human.
Domino’s Ideal Home:
An active family who can keep up with his energy, laugh at his puppy antics, and maybe invest in a good pair of walking shoes. Training, toys, and patience will help him grow into the superstar companion he’s meant to be.
If you’re ready for a dog who’s equal parts workout buddy, comedian, and best friend, Domino is ready to roll into your life. 🎲🐾
Purchase a pupcake for Todd! He has been with us since August 10, 2025.
Meet Todd!
Todd is not just a dog—he’s a lifestyle. Bursting with energy, this friendly whirlwind is always ready to run, bounce, and play like the world is his personal playground. Sitting still? Never heard of it. He’s too busy spreading joy (and maybe a little chaos) everywhere he goes.
Todd loves everyone he meets and greets life with the enthusiasm of a kid hopped up on cotton candy. He’s the kind of pup who will make you laugh daily, keep you on your toes, and remind you what it means to live life to the fullest.
Todd’s Ideal Home:
An active family who appreciates a high-energy best friend and maybe even wants a running buddy, hiking partner, or backyard clown. Todd will thrive with space to zoom and humans who don’t mind a dog that’s always in motion.
If you’re ready for a best friend who is equal parts athlete, comedian, and cuddlebug (once he finally slows down), Todd is your guy.
Purchase a pupcake for Hyde! He has been with us since August 23, 2025.
🐾 Meet Hyde – Your Adventure Buddy in Waiting! 🐾
Looking for a loyal companion who’s always up for anything? Say hello to Hyde, a 3-year-old Lab mix with a sleek, all-black coat and a heart full of love. This sweet boy is the definition of a love bug—he’ll soak up all the affection you can give and then some.
Hyde is happiest when he’s outside, whether it’s strolling through the neighborhood, hiking a trail, or just lying in the sun. In fact, he might love the outdoors more than any other dog at the shelter! He dreams of a life full of adventures, big or small, with a best friend by his side.
He’s looking for a human (or family!) who wants a true partner—someone who will include him in daily life, whether it's running errands, exploring parks, or just hanging out in the backyard. Hyde's down for it all.
Purchase a pupcake for Roger! He has been with us since September 6, 2025.
Meet Roger, a lively 3-year-old boy who proves that age is just a number! While he may be growing up, Roger’s playful spirit and puppy-like energy make every day an adventure. He loves people and is always ready to greet you with a wagging tail and a big, happy smile.
Roger’s ideal home would be one where he can truly be the king of his own castle—the center of attention and love. He’d thrive with someone who understands his zest for life and can help him burn off that extra energy through playtime, walks, or outdoor fun.
Sweet, energetic, and full of personality, Roger is ready to rule your heart and your home. Come meet this happy-go-lucky boy today and see just how much joy he’ll bring into your life! 🐾👑
Purchase a pupcake for Bolt! He has been with us since September 7, 2025.
Meet Bolt! ⚡
Bolt is a handsome, high-energy pup about 1.5 years old, already neutered and up-to-date on all core vaccines. This smart, strong boy is ready to bolt right into the heart of an active, committed family!
Bolt does not get along well with other dogs, so he’ll thrive best as the only dog in the home. He’s OK with cats, but we always recommend a slow, careful introduction to ensure everyone gets along.
Bolt is not just looking for a couch to crash on—he needs a job! Whether it’s training, hiking, fetch, or mental enrichment games, Bolt loves to stay busy and be part of the action. An active home where he gets daily exercise, structure, and affection would be a perfect fit.
If you’re looking for a loyal adventure buddy and have the time and energy to give Bolt the life he deserves, he just might be your perfect match.
Purchase a pupcake for Bruno! He has been with us since September 10, 2025.
Bruno – 3 Years Old
Bruno is a lovable, tail-wagging bundle of energy with a nose for adventure and a heart full of love. At 3 years old, he’s in the prime of his playful years — chasing balls, making friends at the park, and sneaking in belly rubs whenever he can. Bruno is loyal, goofy, and always up for a game of fetch or a cozy nap by your feet. Whether he’s zooming around the yard or giving slobbery kisses, Bruno brings joy to everyone lucky enough to know him.
Purchase a pupcake for Bongo! He has been with us since September 11, 2025.
🥁 Bongo – The Beat of Pure Joy
Age: 1 year
Breed: Mixed (handsome & happy!)
Specialty: Bringing the rhythm of fun everywhere he goes
Meet Bongo, the one-year-old pup who lives life like a drum solo—loud, joyful, and impossible to ignore! He’s playful, loves attention, and has the kind of high spirits that will keep you smiling from sunrise to sunset.
Bongo gets along well with other dogs and would be thrilled to have a canine buddy to jam with. Cats? He’s a little more selective, so he’ll need the right feline match. What he wants most of all is an active home with people who will give him the love, playtime, and spotlight he craves.
Bongo’s Ideal Home:
A family or person who enjoys an energetic, fun-loving companion who thrives on attention and activity. Toys, adventures, and belly rubs are a must!
If your life feels a little too quiet, Bongo’s ready to bring the beat—and the love—right to your doorstep. 🎶🐾
Purchase a pupcake for Sam! He has been with us since September 15, 2025.
Meet Sam, a jovial spirit who will fill your life with joy. This friendly 6-year-old terrier mix is a giant bundle of love, tipping the scales at 120 pounds. Despite his size, Sam is a gentle soul, always eager to make friends and spread happiness. His friendly nature makes him a great companion for both adults and children alike. His infectious energy and playful antics will keep you entertained, while his loyalty and love will offer comfort. Adopting Sam means gaining a forever friend, a companion who will be by your side through thick and thin. Sam's ready to fill your home with love, laughter, and lots of tail wags. Are you ready to make him part of your family?
Sam is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all of his core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. If you are interested in this giant love bug, stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!
Purchase a pupcake for Tori! She has been with us since September 26, 2025.
Tori is a spirited one-year-old pup with a playful heart and a curious nose. Full of puppy energy and charm, she’s always ready for an adventure — whether it’s a walk in the park, a new toy to chew, or a squirrel to (almost) catch. Tori loves belly rubs, tasty treats, and being the center of attention. She’s smart, sassy, and sweet, with a tail that never stops wagging and a personality that lights up every room (and every couch she’s allowed on).
Purchase a pupcake for River! He has been with us since October 1, 2025.
Purchase a pupcake for Nova! She has been with us since October 2, 2025.
Don't let the cats feel left out during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month...throw them their very own sardine party in the cat room! Let the shenanigans begin!
