Greenville Art Guild

Hosted by

Greenville Art Guild

Treaty City Art Show

Anna Bier Art Gallery

215 W 4th St, Greenville, OH 45331, USA

Entry Fees- Member of Greenville Art Guild
$25

May submit up to 3 entries. Reception at 12PM - 2PM on 9/26/2026, catered by Beanz Buttercream Bakery. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, mocktails, and live music by local high school musicians. Additional fees required for any guests.


Entry Fees- Nonmember
$35

May submit up to 3 entries. Reception at 12PM - 2PM on 9/26/2026, catered by Beanz Buttercream Bakery. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, mocktails, and live music by local high school musicians. Additional fees required for any guests.

Guest Reception Fees
$20

Reception catered by Beanz Buttercream Bakery. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, mocktails, and live music by local high school musicians

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