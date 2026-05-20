Treaty City Art Show

Hosted by
215 W 4th St, Greenville, OH 45331, USA
May submit up to 3 entries. Reception at 12PM - 2PM on 9/26/2026, catered by Beanz Buttercream Bakery. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, mocktails, and live music by local high school musicians. Additional fees required for any guests.
May submit up to 3 entries. Reception at 12PM - 2PM on 9/26/2026, catered by Beanz Buttercream Bakery. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, mocktails, and live music by local high school musicians. Additional fees required for any guests.
Reception catered by Beanz Buttercream Bakery. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, mocktails, and live music by local high school musicians
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