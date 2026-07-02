Treble in Paradise

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About this event
General Admission
Full access to everything the evening holds. No assigned seats, so roam freely.
Tickets are non-refundable. We start precisely on time, and once we begin, the doors stay shut. So, late arrivals can't be admitted, no exceptions, not even charming ones.
VIP Admission
Full access to everything the evening holds. Priority Seating.
Tickets are non-refundable. We start precisely on time, and once we begin, the doors stay shut. So, late arrivals can't be admitted, no exceptions, not even charming ones.
General Admission
Full access to everything the evening holds. No assigned seats, so roam freely.
Tickets are non-refundable. We start precisely on time, and once we begin, the doors stay shut. So, late arrivals can't be admitted, no exceptions, not even charming ones.
$
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