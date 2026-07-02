A glitchy statue of a man reaching out is superimposed over a vibrant, gradient background with the words "TREBLE IN PARADISE" in bold black lettering.
LUMORA

Hosted by

LUMORA

About this event

Treble in Paradise

724 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402, USA

General Admission
$25

General Admission

Full access to everything the evening holds. No assigned seats, so roam freely.

Tickets are non-refundable. We start precisely on time, and once we begin, the doors stay shut. So, late arrivals can't be admitted, no exceptions, not even charming ones.

VIP Admission
$35

VIP Admission

Full access to everything the evening holds. Priority Seating.

Tickets are non-refundable. We start precisely on time, and once we begin, the doors stay shut. So, late arrivals can't be admitted, no exceptions, not even charming ones.

Pay What You Can Afford
Pay what you can

General Admission

Full access to everything the evening holds. No assigned seats, so roam freely.

Tickets are non-refundable. We start precisely on time, and once we begin, the doors stay shut. So, late arrivals can't be admitted, no exceptions, not even charming ones.

Add a donation for LUMORA

$

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