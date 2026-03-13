Treble Treasures - High Notes Gala 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This energetic print by Allentown artist and Allen art teacher Bob McFetridge is an amazing illustration of the unstoppable Saquon. Beautifully framed and matted in Eagles' green! Image size: 25" x 17". Frame size: 31" x 23". Donated by the artist.
Item value: $275
BUY NOW Price: $550 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
"High Struttin' Funky Chicken" is an original acrylic painting on canvas by local artist Rosemary Geseck. Geseck is an artist in residence for many Visual Art Residencies funded by the Allentown School District Foundation. The "Funky Chicken" painting is 12" x 12". Donated by the artist.
Item Value: $200
BUY NOW Price: $400 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Barefoot Dreams throw, tea mugs, tea, shortbread cookies, candle, and $25 Wegman's gift card. Donated by Karen Assetto.
Item value: $180
BUY NOW Price: $360 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Treats for Spring, including pasta, tea, mini carrot vases, chocolates, a wooden rabbit, Swedish dish towel, floral sponge, popcorn and $50 Target Gift Card. Donated by Heintzelman-Stephens Funeral Home.
Item Value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Eight vintage amber glasses, vintage amber compote, melamine serving tray, reticulated serving dish, and napkins. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item Value: $160
BUY NOW Price: $320 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
2008 World Series Team Signed MVP Cole Hamels Jersey, modeled by Allentown School District Foundation Board President Maria Tjeltveit. On consignment from Mike Grabarits.
Item Value: $2,350
BUY NOW Price: $2,350 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Porcelain vase by Derek Reynoso, a William Allen and West Virginia University alum. Derek learned how to make porcelain flowers in China and has used that experience to explore the feminine. Vase is approximately 8" tall with a 6" diameter. Ceramic Vase is donated by the artist.
Item Value: $125
BUY NOW Price: $250 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Just in time for Spring, enjoy this tulip-themed basket that includes a tulip-themed pillow, note cards, tablet with pen, word search book, snacks, a ceramic rabbit, and a $50 Target gift card.
Donated by Heintzelman-Stephens Funeral Home.
Item Value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Author, poet and artist, Bryana Joy Beaird, created this original watercolor illustration for her book, “Faces of God: Ten poems & paintings about the unanticipated divine.” On the back of the framed painting is the poem it accompanied. Artwork is framed and matted. Image size is 11.5" x 8.5". Frame size is approximately 16.5" x 13.5". Donated by the artist.
Item value: $180
BUY NOW Price: $360 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Vintage Libbey champagne and wine glasses, cocktail napkins, winter-themed square serving plate, and Bath and Body Works candle. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item Value: $140
BUY NOW Price: $280 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Vintage amber iced tea glasses, cups and saucers, stemmed glasses, sherbet glasses, salt and pepper shakers, and Limoges limited edition plate. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item Value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Italian serving dish, vintage amber glasses, candle, napkins, and napkin rings. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD and Karen Assetto.
Item Value: $85
BUY NOW Price: $170 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Two artisanal martini glasses, napkins, hammered silver tray, two stemless wine glasses, and crystal candle holders. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item Value: $100
BUY NOW Price: $200 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Pounds of delicious chocolate in a stylish glass candy jar with glass lid. Glass jar will be a wonderful addition to your kitchen even after the candy is gone. Glass jar is approximately 14" tall (including the lid) and has a 9" diameter. Donated by the Hon. Karen Devine.
Item Value: $120
BUY NOW Price: $240 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Porcelain espresso cups and saucers, silverplate spoons, napkins, candle, and silver finish compote. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item value: $110
BUY NOW Price: $220 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Gourmet wine basket, filled with gourmet snacks and, of course, wine! Donated by Anita Stevens.
Item value: $200
BUY NOW Price: $400 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Charlie Manual word art print, signed after the 2008 World Series. In a protective plastic sleeve. Approximately 16.5" h x 20" w. On consignment from Mike Grabarits.
Item value: $375
BUY NOW Price: $375 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Raku bottle designed by Allentown artist Jon Roylance. "This is a wheel-thrown and altered Raku form. The unique surface is obtained by a process called "naked Raku." After firing and removing the piece from the kiln with tongs, smoke from the sawdust penetrates a thin layer of colored clay (sacrificial slip) which then falls off when cooled, leaving the crackled surface." Bottle is approximately 11" high with a diameter at the widest point of 5". Donated by the artist.
Item Value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Beautifully framed and matted print of watercolor created by artist Sylvia Roth, ASD alum and lifetime Allentown resident. Size of print is approximately 8.5" x 11". Size of framed image is approximately 14" x 16". Donated by the artist.
Item value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Bunny egg dish, bowl and matching serving tray, six spring napkins, and vase/candleholder. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item value: $130
BUY NOW Price: $260 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Sterling silver, black jade, and poppy jasper necklace designed by Nancy Bossert, Asian bowl and plate, pewter tea pot, napkins, cloisonne vase, chop sticks and wine glasses. Donated by Karen Assetto and D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item value: $155
BUY NOW Price: $310 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Vintage "Lake Muhlenberg" is a numbered print (3/5) that was printed for the Augmented Landscapes Exhibit in September 2025. Ian Butz is a WAHS alum and has an artistic practice in Allentown and Philadelphia. This painting was inspired by a black and white photograph from the 1940s that captured many skaters on Lake Muhlenberg on a day in the winter. The size of the image is 8.5" x 14.5". The size of the framed print is 12.25" x 18". Donated by the artist.
Item value: $175
BUY NOW Price: $350 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
"Piece of Cake" by Allentown artist Pam Dent, won a People's Choice Award for Art Dames Society First Friday Online Art Gallery and was created at a painting workshop at the Baum School of Art. 15" square accent pillow, featuring Dent's "Piece of Cake" image. Donated by the artist.
Item Value: $75
BUY NOW Price: $150 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Four Cape May Winery stemless wine glasses, red wine, cocktail napkins, two Royal Cornwall collectors plates with seaside theme, packed in a beachy-themed basket. Enjoy the seaside feeling without ever leaving home. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD and Karen Assetto
Item value: $130
BUY NOW Price: $260 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback in Superbowl LII, executing the Sneaky Philly Surprise play. Photographic image, 16.5" x 20". On consignment from Mike Grabarits.
Item value: $795
BUY NOW Price: $795 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Signed, numbered and framed print, by artist Giangiulio called "Summer Veranda." Number 445 of 450. Imagine spring breezes on a beautiful front porch - this print captures the feeling perfectly. Image size is 23.75" x 17.5". Framed size is 29.75" x 23.75". Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item Value: $120
BUY NOW Price: $240 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Bottle of wine, electric wine opener, wine-themed sign, candle and $25 gift certificate. Donated by Anita Stevens.
Item value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Saquon Barkley signed football in protective plexiglass display case. On consignment from Mike Grabarits.
Item value: $795
BUY NOW Price: $795 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Indulge yourself with nutritional and skin care products from Arbonne. This scrumptious basket includes Feel Fit Strawberry Protein Shake, Derm Results Illuminating Skin Therapy Concentrate, Derm Results Soft Focus Veil Broad Spectrum SPF 30, Sun-Kissed Bronzer, Radiance Sheet Mask, and Rescue and Renew Detox Face Mask. Donated by Andrea Langkamer-Smith.
Item value: $375
BUY NOW Price: $750 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Framed, matted and signed photograph of Pete Rose, Marty Bystrom and Mike Schmidt Celebration. Image size is 19.75" x 23.5". Frame size is 22.25" x 26.25". On consignment from Mike Grabarits.
Item value: $595
BUY NOW Price: $595 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Framed print of Edward Hopper's painting, "A Room in Brooklyn". Image size is 25.75" x 24.5". Frame size is 28.5" x 27.5". Donated by Diane and John Koch.
Item value: $100
BUY NOW Price: $200 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Kate Spade Evening Clutch with secure closure and functional wrist strap. Very sparkly - a beautiful accessory. Donated by Jasmine Chowdury Napoli.
Item value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Allen alum Amy Sanders crafted this beautiful yellow and blue cup set. Cups are approximately 3' high. Cups are 4' in diameter at the bottom and approximately 3" in diameter at the top. Donated by the artist.
Item value: $110
BUY NOW Price: $220 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a $50 Trendz Salon gift card along with shampoo, conditioner, skin cream and more. Donated by Anita Stevens.
Item value: $85
BUY NOW Price: $170 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Collectible 2008 World Series baseball signed by the 2008 Phillies team. Baseball has the unique world series logo. Clear plexiglass exhibit case included. On consignment from Mike Grabarits.
Item value: $1,450
BUY NOW Price: $1,450 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
21 piece tea set, silverplate serving tray, napkins, handmade napkin holders, and stir sticks. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item value: $70
BUY NOW Price: $140 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Pedestal cake plate, Murano glass vase, spring napkins, decorative bunny bowl, candle, and hand painted floral slate. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD and Karen Assetto.
Item value: $110
BUY NOW Price: $220 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Five Coca-Cola cases in vintage bottles. 24 bottles per case - 72 bottles of Coca-Cola and 48 bottles of Coke Zero. Winning bidder receives free delivery to home or office within Allentown area. Donated by Abarta Coca-Cola.
Item value: $150
BUY NOW Price: $300 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Four Coca-Cola cases in vintage bottles. 24 bottles per case - 48 bottles of Coca-Cola and 48 bottles of Coke Zero. Winning bidder receives free delivery to home or office within Allentown area. Donated by Abarta Coca-Cola.
Item value: $120
BUY NOW Price: $240 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Pair of animal-themed throw pillows with removable covers. Pillows are approximately 15" x 15". Made and donated by Korpics Upholstery and Lazy Hound Consignments.
Item value: $75
BUY NOW Price: $150 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Decorative wire basket, two crystal champagne glasses, napkins and prosecco. Donated by Karen Assetto and D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item value: $30
BUY NOW Price: $60 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
RCR wine glasses, cheese knife set, melamine serving tray, napkins and wine. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD and Karen Assetto.
Item value: $80
BUY NOW Price: $160 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Spirit of Allentown Basket includes four (4) tickets to the Great Allentown Fair, $30 Yocco's gift card, $30 Ritz gift card, 100th Anniversary Leh's glass, ATreat soda pack, Josh Early candy, Pip the Mouse puppet and miscellaneous Allentown books and booklets. Donated by Dennis and Nancy Blankowitsch.
Item value: $90
BUY NOW Price: $180 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Six sets of unique notecards featuring the artwork of Allentown School District students. More than 48 note cards in six packages. Donated by the Allentown School District Foundation.
Item value: $60
BUY NOW Price: $120 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Multiple hardwoods were used to craft this classically styled car, representing a nostalgic era. Car is approximately 9" long and 3" wide. Donated by D’nese Sokolowski MD.
Item value: $50
BUY NOW Price: $100 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
Starting bid
Firehorses and Cosmic Energy....a winning combination. Own two artistic interpretations on a pair of two-dimensional ice skates. Skate art can be suspended in a vase or hung on a wall. Size is approximately 15" x 15". Both are beautifully painted in acrylic paint on wooden panels by artist Rosemary Geseck. Donated by the artist. Own this one-of-a-kind memory of HIGH NOTES 2016 as we skate into the future!
Item Value: $250
BUY NOW Price: $500 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)
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