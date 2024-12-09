Dream TentZzz is excited to share our Merry Swiftmas Treepee. As a family owned business who works to create MAGICAL memories we wanted to create a one of a kind experience that one lucky family would be able to keep and create memories year after year. As a family that was created out of foster care and international adoption we chose Isaiah 117 House as our non profit. We know 1st hand the challenges children face when they are removed from their homes. We are grateful to Isaiah 117 House for standing in the gap for these children.

Dream TentZzz is excited to share our Merry Swiftmas Treepee. As a family owned business who works to create MAGICAL memories we wanted to create a one of a kind experience that one lucky family would be able to keep and create memories year after year. As a family that was created out of foster care and international adoption we chose Isaiah 117 House as our non profit. We know 1st hand the challenges children face when they are removed from their homes. We are grateful to Isaiah 117 House for standing in the gap for these children.

More details...