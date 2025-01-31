Tree Burn Shop 2025

One Ticket can be used to purchase a cookie, drink, or bag of chips.
One Ticket can be used to purchase a cookie, drink, or bag of chips.
Cosmic Creatures Cup with Beverage - 16 oz
$8
Alternatively, you can purchase this item with 4 tickets.
*Beverage contains sugar
Alternatively, you can purchase this item with 4 tickets.
*Beverage contains sugar
Hot Dog
$4
Contains Pork & Chicken
*Limited quantities of gluten-free bread (indicate choice on checkout)
Alternatively, you can purchase this item with 2 tickets.
Contains Pork & Chicken
*Limited quantities of gluten-free bread (indicate choice on checkout)
Alternatively, you can purchase this item with 2 tickets.
Lighter with Charm
$2
Adopt a Tree (Star-shaped tag)
$4
Become a star at Tree Burn! 🌟 Adopt a tree to support the Cosmic Creatures Collective and we’ll hang a star with your name on a tree that will be part of the bonfire. It’s a fun way to donate! Grab a star for you and your loved ones and help our mission grow! Decorate your star at our art station.
Become a star at Tree Burn! 🌟 Adopt a tree to support the Cosmic Creatures Collective and we’ll hang a star with your name on a tree that will be part of the bonfire. It’s a fun way to donate! Grab a star for you and your loved ones and help our mission grow! Decorate your star at our art station.