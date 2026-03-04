Tree Frog Summer Camps

• If you'd like to register for more than one session for the same child, add them to your cart one at a time.

• Our payment platform asks for a tip to their company on the next page. It's totally optional and you can zero it out if you prefer.

• A full tuition refund minus a $25 administrative fee will be offered if a registration is canceled more than 30 days prior to the start date of camp. After that, tuition is non-refundable.