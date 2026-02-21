Waller County Master Gardeners

Hosted by

Waller County Master Gardeners

About this event

Tree Giveaway

846 6th Street

Hempstead, Tx 77445

Baldcypress item
Baldcypress
Free

One of the few deciduous conifers of North America, baldcypress is a large tree to over 100 feet tall and a straight trunk to 8 feet in diameter, with numerous ascending branches. Young trees display a narrow, conical outline, but old trees have a swollen, fluted base, a slowly tapering trunk, and a broad, open, flat top. In swamps they develop distinctive woody growths from the root system called "knees."

Cherrybark Oak item
Cherrybark Oak
Free

A tall, straight oak of the bottomlands to 100 feet tall, with a trunk to 3 feet in diameter and even, regular branching that forms a broad round crown of glossy, dark green foliage.


Nuttall Oak item
Nuttall Oak
Free

A large, but infrequent tree of the bottomlands, reaching heights of 75 feet or more and a trunk to 2 feet in diameter; upper limbs are ascending, while lower limbs often droop; base develops a buttress on larger trees.

Shumard Oak item
Shumard Oak
Free

A large forest tree reaching heights of 100 feet or more and a trunk to 3 feet in diameter, with a wide-spreading, symmetrical crown. It often occurs as a single tree or in small groups in forest stands, and is an excellent landscape tree.

Pecan item
Pecan
Free

A large tree to 120 feet tall and a trunk to 4 feet in diameter, with a broad, spreading crown when grown in the open. In wooded settings it grows tall and slender, with ascending branches and a tight, flat-topped crown.

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