Tree Giveaway

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Hempstead, Tx 77445
One of the few deciduous conifers of North America, baldcypress is a large tree to over 100 feet tall and a straight trunk to 8 feet in diameter, with numerous ascending branches. Young trees display a narrow, conical outline, but old trees have a swollen, fluted base, a slowly tapering trunk, and a broad, open, flat top. In swamps they develop distinctive woody growths from the root system called "knees."
A tall, straight oak of the bottomlands to 100 feet tall, with a trunk to 3 feet in diameter and even, regular branching that forms a broad round crown of glossy, dark green foliage.
A large, but infrequent tree of the bottomlands, reaching heights of 75 feet or more and a trunk to 2 feet in diameter; upper limbs are ascending, while lower limbs often droop; base develops a buttress on larger trees.
A large forest tree reaching heights of 100 feet or more and a trunk to 3 feet in diameter, with a wide-spreading, symmetrical crown. It often occurs as a single tree or in small groups in forest stands, and is an excellent landscape tree.
A large tree to 120 feet tall and a trunk to 4 feet in diameter, with a broad, spreading crown when grown in the open. In wooded settings it grows tall and slender, with ascending branches and a tight, flat-topped crown.
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