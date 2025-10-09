Tree-mendous Toy Drive @ Montour's Winter Wonderland

Montour Athletic Complex

Snowflake Sponsor
$50

Your name will sparkle on a snowflake displayed in the Holiday HQ, joining a flurry of supporters who make the season bright.


A simple, meaningful way to show your holiday spirit and support local families!

Child Attendee
$5

Includes name on the nice list, cookie, cocoa, Santa visit, Hill Topper Express ride, and so much more!

Adult Attendee
Free

Kindly bring a new, unwrapped item for some of the most fragile children in our community. Suggestions can be found on our Wish List. Thank you!

Shining Star
$2,000

Be the shining star of Montour’s Tree-Mendous Winter Wonderland!


Your support makes every twinkle, treat, and toy possible for local families.

  • Signage near Santa’s Chair — front and center where families make lasting memories.
  • Shoutout during photo ops — recognition from Santa’s helpers and event hosts.
  • Logo featured on all volunteer and staff shirts — seen throughout the entire event.
  • Name or logo on every child’s bell ornament — a keepsake of your kindness and community spirit.

You’ll be the reason our Tree-Mendous Winter Wonderland shines so bright!

Tree-Mendous Transit Sponsor (Train Ride)
$1,500

All aboard! Your logo will be featured on signage at the train boarding station + event map.

  • Logo featured on all volunteer and staff shirts — seen throughout the entire event.
Snow Globe Snap Station
$1,000

Step inside the magic! Families can strike a pose at our winter-themed photo booth, complete with festive props and backdrops.


Your logo will shine on all printed and digital photos — a keepsake that captures the joy of the day!


+Logo featured on all volunteer and staff shirts — seen throughout the entire event.

Cocoa & Kindness Café
$750

Signage at the cozy cocoa bar + branded coffee sleeves + recognition on social media.


+Logo featured on all volunteer and staff shirts — seen throughout the entire event.

Blitzen’s Bounce Zone
$650

Logo signage at the kids’ bounce area — a jolly favorite + social media mention!


+Logo featured on all volunteer and staff shirts — seen throughout the entire event.

Jingle Bell Journey Sponsor
$500

All aboard the holiday fun! Your logo will be featured on signage at the Hilltopper Express Stop Station and along the route of the Polar Express-style ride through Montour’s Winter Wonderland.


Make spirits bright as families take a magical ride — plus, your logo featured on the souvenir handout at the stop!


+Logo featured on all volunteer and staff shirts — seen throughout the entire event.

Trim the Tree Sponsor
$350

Deck the halls! Your logo will shine beside one of our beautifully decorated trees inside Winter Wonderland.

Tiny Tinsel Town
$250

Signage in the toddler play area — the coziest corner of the gym!

Stocking Sponsor
$150

Add your name or logo to a stocking tag hung throughout the event space.


Perfect for families or small businesses who love giving back!

Vendor Opportunities
$25

Showcase your products or services to hundreds of families in a joyful, high-traffic holiday setting!


Perfect for small businesses, artisans, and local shops spreading holiday cheer!


Each vendor space includes:

  • Listing on the event map and digital promotions
  • Option to host a giveaway or activity to draw visitors
  • 6ft table and (2) chairs available upon request.
Add a donation for Benjamin Benefit Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!