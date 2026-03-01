Tree Town Tennis

Hosted by

Tree Town Tennis

About this event

Sales closed

Tree Town Tennis's Second Chance Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1615 N 9th St, Boise, ID 83702, USA

Thrive Gift basket item
Thrive Gift basket item
Thrive Gift basket item
Thrive Gift basket
$75

Starting bid

This amazing basket features goodies such as foot baths, body brush, lotion, Huckleberry Sparkling Wine with 2 glasses, skin-firming mask, jade facial roller, chocolate, nuts, and cookie snacks! Includes new patient appointment gift card (exam, x-rays, therapies, and adjustment) and a $250 regenerative medicine gift card.  Expires 6/1/26 for the gift certificates.

1 hour acupuncture session item
1 hour acupuncture session
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 hour Acupuncture Session by a certified professional at Source Integrative Medicine!  Use by 1/15/2027.

Skin Trip Skin Care Basket item
Skin Trip Skin Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

Include 2 lip balms, 3 premium lotions (travel, 16 oz, 32 oz), bar soap, tshirt, and Skin Trip keychain. All in a small travel bag!  Check out their natural products at www.mountainocean.com

Gift Cards! item
Gift Cards!
$40

Starting bid

Includes: 1 hr Handyman Services from Groundworks and Handyman Services, Jump Time Meridian Admission Tickets (2 90 min passes, 2 BOGO coupons), Dive Magic - Gift card for 2 for Discover Scuba Class, $25 off service for knife sharpening from Stay Sharp, and Good Dog Fido Treats (2 bags)! What a package!

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