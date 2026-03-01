Tree Town Tennis's Second Chance Silent Auction

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This amazing basket features goodies such as foot baths, body brush, lotion, Huckleberry Sparkling Wine with 2 glasses, skin-firming mask, jade facial roller, chocolate, nuts, and cookie snacks! Includes new patient appointment gift card (exam, x-rays, therapies, and adjustment) and a $250 regenerative medicine gift card. Expires 6/1/26 for the gift certificates.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 hour Acupuncture Session by a certified professional at Source Integrative Medicine! Use by 1/15/2027.
Starting bid
Include 2 lip balms, 3 premium lotions (travel, 16 oz, 32 oz), bar soap, tshirt, and Skin Trip keychain. All in a small travel bag! Check out their natural products at www.mountainocean.com
Starting bid
Includes: 1 hr Handyman Services from Groundworks and Handyman Services, Jump Time Meridian Admission Tickets (2 90 min passes, 2 BOGO coupons), Dive Magic - Gift card for 2 for Discover Scuba Class, $25 off service for knife sharpening from Stay Sharp, and Good Dog Fido Treats (2 bags)! What a package!
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