Treehaven Membership Form 2026

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About this event
RETURNING members only - must have been a member at Treehaven within the last 3 years.
2 adults - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD, up to 5 children under age 25.
NEW members only.
2 adults - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD, up to 5 children under age 25.
Returning members only - must have been a member at Treehaven within the last 3 years.
Up to 2 adults or 1 adult and 1 child under age 25 - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD.
NEW members only.
Up to 2 adults or 1 adult and 1 child under age 25 - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD.
Single member, age 14 or older.
Covers cost of a strap kit to fix a chair OR deck screws OR cleaning supplies.
Covers cost of an umbrella OR lumber for decks OR deck stain.
Covers cost of pool chemicals for 1 week.
Covers a gallon of pool-grade paint. Treehaven needs 6-8 gallons to paint both pools and the swim lane lines each year. OR partial cost of a new lounge chair.
$
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