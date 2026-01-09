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Treehaven Swim Club

About this event

Treehaven Membership Form 2026

110 Lantern Ln

Aliquippa, PA 15001, USA

Family Membership RENEWAL
$425

RETURNING members only - must have been a member at Treehaven within the last 3 years.

2 adults - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD, up to 5 children under age 25.

Family Membership NEW
$550

NEW members only.

2 adults - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD, up to 5 children under age 25.

RENEWAL Duo Membership
$350

Returning members only - must have been a member at Treehaven within the last 3 years.

Up to 2 adults or 1 adult and 1 child under age 25 - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD.

NEW Duo Membership
$375

NEW members only.


Up to 2 adults or 1 adult and 1 child under age 25 - MUST RESIDE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD.

Single Membership
$300

Single member, age 14 or older.

Beach Bum Donation
$25

Covers cost of a strap kit to fix a chair OR deck screws OR cleaning supplies.

Manatee Donation
$50

Covers cost of an umbrella OR lumber for decks OR deck stain.

Saltwater Scientist Donation
$75

Covers cost of pool chemicals for 1 week.

Vacation Van Gogh Donation
$100

Covers a gallon of pool-grade paint. Treehaven needs 6-8 gallons to paint both pools and the swim lane lines each year. OR partial cost of a new lounge chair.

Add a donation for Treehaven Swim Club

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