TreeHouse Central WI's Silent Auction

Milwaukee Admirals Tickets
$25

Four Ticket-Vouchers to any regular season home game at the UWM Panther Arena before January 1, 2026
Wisconsin Timer Rattlers Tickets
$25

Four Box Seat Ticket Vouchers for a 2025 Regular Season home game.
Adventure Outfitters Kayak Rental
$15

Adventure Outfitters in Waupaca, WI Gift Certificate for One Kayak Rental for a 2-hour kayak rental at our Lakeside Location.
Dunkin Donut Basket of Goodies
$30

Dunkin Donuts put together this unbelievable basket goodies for you to unjoy!!
(4) Tubing Tickets & (2) Lift Tickets
$30

(4) Tubing passes & (2) Lift Skiing Tickets to Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose, WI. Valid after 4pm.
O'Reilly Auto Parts Car Wash Basket
$30

O'Reilly Auto Parts Car Wash Basket Includes: Microfiber towels, Shine as you dry Quik Wax, Black Magic tire, trim & plastic dressing shine, Quik interior detailer cleaner, Lightning bolt odor eliminator, Armor All Ultra Shine wash & wax, Wash sponge, Scrubbing mitts, applicator pads, Yankee Candle vent clip fragrance kit, 3 pack Air fresheners, Tuff Stuff Stain Remover & multi-purpose cleaner, TurtleWax Hard shell finish soft paste wax,TurtleWax Heavy duty Rubbing Compound and the washing bucket. DONATED BY O'REILLY AUTO PARTS
Traeger BBQ bucket
$30

Traeger BBQ Bucket Includes: All by Traeger BBQ Tongs, BBQ Spatula, Silicone Basting Brush, Pork & Poultry Rub (Apple & Honey), Beef Rub (Molasses & Chili Pepper, Put Your Honey Where Your Mouth Is with sweet sauce, Sugar Lips Glaze and bucket. DONATED BY ACE HARDWARE
Welcomed Basket
$15

Welcomed Basket Includes: Soft blanket, two water bottles, earrings, pens, Johnna Stein: Untangling Hope book, A Servant's Heart DVD, (2) fidget toys, stress ball and Welcome tote bag. Donated by Welcomed A Family Advocacy Ministry surrounding vulnerable children & families who support them with caring communities.
National WildTurkey Federation Tickets
$15

Rock'n Granite Toms NWTF Turkey Banquet Two single or couple admission tickets to this years NWTF Turkey Banquet for Saturday October 11, 2025 at the Redgranite Lions Hall.
Sauna Sessions + Hot Sauce basket
$30

Tropical Shades in Wautoma has (5) Sauna Sessions + Hot Sauce (Peppermint & Eucalyptus)
Autum's Skin Aesthetics LLC
$20

Autum's Skin Aesthetics LLC in Plainfield, WI 1 regular facial
Jordy Nelson autographed 8x10 framed photo
$20

Green Packer Jordy Nelson Framed & Autographed 8x10 photo
L&L Propane $500 certificate
$75

L&L Propane has a $500 off for your next propane order
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
$25

(2) Club Level tickets to any 2025 Monday - Thursday home game Value $39.50 each
Micael Jordan with Game Used Court print
$195

Michael Jordan the Greatest Player in Basketball History!!
Wisconsin Badger Brothers print
$175

RoadRash Bar & Grill
$15

RoadRash Bar & Grill Gift Basket includes: (1) Bottle of Vodka (4) Cans of Lemon Seltzer Water (2) Glasses (1) Keychain/bottle opener (1) RoadRash Sweatshirt
IT Pair Bluetooth Wireless Outdoor Rock Speakers Waterproof
$50

Innovative Technology powerful wireless waterproof bluetooth rechargeable rock speakers. No cords needed, last up to 30 hours per charge through its built-in rechargeable batteries.
Wisconsin Herd Tickets
$24

(4) tickets to the Wisconsin Herd 2025-26 Basketball Season Home Game Mon-Thursday.

