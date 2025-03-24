TreeHouse Central WI's Silent Auction

Four Ticket-Vouchers to any regular season home game at the UWM Panther Arena before January 1, 2026
Wisconsin Timer Rattlers Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Four Box Seat Ticket Vouchers for a 2025 Regular Season home game.
Adventure Outfitters Kayak Rental
$15
Starting bid
Adventure Outfitters in Waupaca, WI
Gift Certificate for One Kayak Rental for a 2-hour kayak rental at our Lakeside Location.
Adventure Outfitters in Waupaca, WI
Dunkin Donut Basket of Goodies
$30
Starting bid
Dunkin Donuts put together this unbelievable basket goodies for you to unjoy!!
(4) Tubing Tickets & (2) Lift Tickets
$30
Starting bid
(4) Tubing passes & (2) Lift Skiing Tickets to Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose, WI. Valid after 4pm.
O'Reilly Auto Parts Car Wash Basket
$30
Starting bid
O'Reilly Auto Parts Car Wash Basket
Includes: Microfiber towels, Shine as you dry Quik Wax, Black Magic tire, trim & plastic dressing shine, Quik interior detailer cleaner, Lightning bolt odor eliminator, Armor All Ultra Shine wash & wax, Wash sponge, Scrubbing mitts, applicator pads, Yankee Candle vent clip fragrance kit, 3 pack Air fresheners, Tuff Stuff Stain Remover & multi-purpose cleaner, TurtleWax Hard shell finish soft paste wax,TurtleWax Heavy duty Rubbing Compound and the washing bucket.
DONATED BY O'REILLY AUTO PARTS
Traeger BBQ bucket
$30
Starting bid
Traeger BBQ Bucket
Includes: All by Traeger
BBQ Tongs, BBQ Spatula, Silicone Basting Brush, Pork & Poultry Rub (Apple & Honey), Beef Rub (Molasses & Chili Pepper, Put Your Honey Where Your Mouth Is with sweet sauce, Sugar Lips Glaze and bucket.
DONATED BY ACE HARDWARE
Welcomed Basket
$15
Starting bid
Welcomed Basket
Includes: Soft blanket, two water bottles, earrings, pens, Johnna Stein: Untangling Hope book, A Servant's Heart DVD, (2) fidget toys, stress ball and Welcome tote bag.
Donated by Welcomed
A Family Advocacy Ministry surrounding vulnerable children & families who support them with caring communities.
National WildTurkey Federation Tickets
$15
Starting bid
Rock'n Granite Toms NWTF Turkey Banquet
Two single or couple admission tickets to this years NWTF Turkey Banquet for Saturday October 11, 2025 at the Redgranite Lions Hall.
Sauna Sessions + Hot Sauce basket
$30
Starting bid
Tropical Shades in Wautoma has (5) Sauna Sessions + Hot Sauce (Peppermint & Eucalyptus)
Autum's Skin Aesthetics LLC
$20
Starting bid
Autum's Skin Aesthetics LLC in Plainfield, WI
1 regular facial
Jordy Nelson autographed 8x10 framed photo
$20
Starting bid
Green Packer Jordy Nelson
Framed & Autographed 8x10 photo
L&L Propane $500 certificate
$75
Starting bid
L&L Propane has a $500 off for your next propane order
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
$25
Starting bid
(2) Club Level tickets to any 2025 Monday - Thursday home game
Value $39.50 each
Micael Jordan with Game Used Court print
$195
Starting bid
Michael Jordan the Greatest Player in Basketball History!!
Wisconsin Badger Brothers print
$175
Starting bid
RoadRash Bar & Grill
$15
Starting bid
RoadRash Bar & Grill Gift Basket includes:
(1) Bottle of Vodka
(4) Cans of Lemon Seltzer Water
(2) Glasses
(1) Keychain/bottle opener
(1) RoadRash Sweatshirt
IT Pair Bluetooth Wireless Outdoor Rock Speakers Waterproof
$50
Starting bid
Innovative Technology powerful wireless waterproof bluetooth rechargeable rock speakers. No cords needed, last up to 30 hours per charge through its built-in rechargeable batteries.
Wisconsin Herd Tickets
$24
Starting bid
(4) tickets to the Wisconsin Herd 2025-26 Basketball Season Home Game Mon-Thursday.
