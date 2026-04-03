Trees Knoxville
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Trees Knoxville

Hosted by

Trees Knoxville

About this event

Sales closed

Trees Knoxville's 10-Year Spring FUN-raiser

Pick-up location

417 Holly St, Knoxville, TN 37917, USA

Anakeesta gift basket item
Anakeesta gift basket
$150

Starting bid

Have a fun getaway to Gatlinburg with an Anakeesta gift basket!!


This Gift Basket includes:

Season pass, Hellbent beer mugs & flask, family board game, mat and pieces, bar key, and basket.


Who knew adventure could come in such a small gift bag?!?


Estimated Value: $300

Trees Knoxville Pruning Basket item
Trees Knoxville Pruning Basket
$25

Starting bid

Get spring started right with a Trees Knoxville Pruning Gift Basket! The perfect gift for the fellow Tree Lover or yourself!


T-shirt, hat, Fiskars pruners, Fiskars loppers, Pocket Tree ID books, new Trees Knoxville stickers, and canvas garden tote!!


Estimated Value $200

Central Bottle Gift Bag item
Central Bottle Gift Bag
$25

Starting bid

Start your evening right with the Central Bottles Gift Bag!


Fancy Wine and Fancy Tin Fish! Perfect for a picnic or starting an evening in! Impress your friends with your refined palate by showing up with this duo at the next dinner party!


Estimated Value: $50

Xul Beer Company Gift Bag item
Xul Beer Company Gift Bag
$50

Starting bid

Xul Beer Company Gift Bag!

Stickers, merch hats, and a gift card!

and Much More!


Great for the Craft Beer Lover!


Estimated Value: $110

Party at Climbing Roots!! item
Party at Climbing Roots!!
$100

Starting bid

Party (8-15 participants)

Throw an epic party at Climbing Roots Bouldering

Gym!

Our bouldering area (for kids and adults alike) is the perfect place to celebrate with friends in a fun, exciting, and active environment.

What's Included

  • ﻿﻿2 hours of climbing (in a supervised, kid-friendly area, if for a kid party)
  • ﻿﻿Private party space for food, snacks, and drinks
  • ﻿﻿Climbing rental shoes for everyone
  • ﻿﻿Party host to guide the group, instruct, and keep things running smoothly
  • ﻿﻿No climbing experience needed - just bring your energy and excitement!
  • ﻿﻿Perfect for all ages

*Bring your own snacks, food, and drinks — we'll help with setup and cleanup!


Estimated value $250

Ceramic Leaf Dish item
Ceramic Leaf Dish
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted Ceramic Leaf dish made by a local artist who wishes to remain anonymous!


Add a little local craft to your home with this beautiful handmade dish!

Puppy Gift Basket item
Puppy Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Puppy Gift Basket - Playing cards, Toys, Treats , Leash and more!


Want to support the trees and also show love to your favorite pup? this is the perfect gift for you!


Estimated value: $110

Pollinator Basket and Herbs item
Pollinator Basket and Herbs
$30

Starting bid

Want to add some fresh herbs and biodiversity to your home garden! Then this is the perfect addition for your home!


Estimated value $120.00

Sarah Collins - The Path item
Sarah Collins - The Path
$200

Starting bid

ARTIST STATEMENT

Sarah Collins is a multidisciplinary artist whose process-driven approach spans various mediums. Her work is deeply inspired by the natural world and moments of everyday life. Her creative process begins with capturing photographs of intriguing subjects. From there, abstract compositions are rendered in crayon, oil pastel, or colored pencil. Collins then digitally fuses her photographs and drawings, creating dynamic, unexpected juxtapositions that form the basis for her final stage: painting. This transformative process, rooted in serendipity and the interplay of unrelated elements, reflects her exploration of letting go. By embracing chance and relinquishing control, she uncovers beauty in the unexpected and highlights the remarkable outcomes of surrendering to the unknown.


IG: @sarahalexcollins


The Path

Acrylic on wood panel

9x12 in


Estimated Value: $250

Sarah Collins - Two Flowers on Red item
Sarah Collins - Two Flowers on Red
$200

Starting bid

ARTIST STATEMENT

Sarah Collins is a multidisciplinary artist whose process-driven approach spans various mediums. Her work is deeply inspired by the natural world and moments of everyday life. Her creative process begins with capturing photographs of intriguing subjects. From there, abstract compositions are rendered in crayon, oil pastel, or colored pencil. Collins then digitally fuses her photographs and drawings, creating dynamic, unexpected juxtapositions that form the basis for her final stage: painting. This transformative process, rooted in serendipity and the interplay of unrelated elements, reflects her exploration of letting go. By embracing chance and relinquishing control, she uncovers beauty in the unexpected and highlights the remarkable outcomes of surrendering to the unknown.


IG: @sarahalexcollins


Two Flowers on Red

Colored pencil and oil pastel on handmade recycled paper

12x15 in (Framed)


Estimated Value: $250

15 Gallon Tree Planting item
15 Gallon Tree Planting
$250

Starting bid

Tree Planting Package – Courtesy of The Davey Tree Expert Company & Trees Knoxville


Enhance your landscape and invest in Knoxville’s urban forest with this unique tree planting experience. The winning bidder will receive a professionally planted 15-gallon tree, thoughtfully selected to thrive on your property.


Trees Knoxville will work with you to choose the right tree species and ideal location, ensuring long-term success and beauty. Then, the expert team at The Davey Tree Expert Company will handle the planting, giving your tree the best possible start.


Your tree will be planted in Fall 2026—the perfect season for strong root establishment and healthy growth.


Bring lasting shade, beauty, and environmental benefits to your home while supporting the mission to grow and care for Knoxville’s tree canopy.



Estimated Value: $500

Iron Oak Arbor Care Tree Care Service item
Iron Oak Arbor Care Tree Care Service
$100

Starting bid

3-Hour Tree Care Service
Courtesy of Iron Oak Arbor Care LLC


Keep your trees healthy and thriving with a 3-hour professional tree care service focused on maintenance pruning. Iron Oak Arbor Care LLC will selectively prune to improve tree structure, remove dead or damaged limbs, and promote long-term health and growth.


Estimated Value: $450

Nantahala River Cabin with Private Fly Fishing item
Nantahala River Cabin with Private Fly Fishing item
Nantahala River Cabin with Private Fly Fishing
$400

Starting bid

Nantahala River Cabin with Private Fly Fishing

2-night Stay for 4 Guests

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Cabin

Escape to the beauty of North Carolina’s upper Nantahala River with a two-night stay in a cozy riverside cabin. Your adventure includes a private fly-fishing excursion “behind the gates” of this private section of river tucked away in the Nanathala National Forest above 3,000 ft. Your host and guide , Dale Madden, will share his favorite techniques and secret spots in search of Rainbows, Brown, and Brook Trout.

Estimated Value: $800

Polly Gleneck - Drift Away with Me item
Polly Gleneck - Drift Away with Me
$200

Starting bid

Painting from local artist Polly Gleneck, add a pop of color to your home and own a one-of-a-kind painting!


Estimated value $300

A walk in the woods with our Founder item
A walk in the woods with our Founder
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a personalized, guided tree identification walk on your property. Over the course of this two-hour experience, you’ll learn to identify common tree species using key characteristics such as leaves, bark, and form, while gaining a deeper understanding of tree biology, health, and proper care. Ideal for homeowners, landowners, or anyone interested in building practical tree ID skills and ecological knowledge.


Estimated Value: $150–$300

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!