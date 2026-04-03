Trees Knoxville's 10-Year Spring FUN-raiser

Tree Planting Package – Courtesy of The Davey Tree Expert Company & Trees Knoxville





Enhance your landscape and invest in Knoxville’s urban forest with this unique tree planting experience. The winning bidder will receive a professionally planted 15-gallon tree, thoughtfully selected to thrive on your property.





Trees Knoxville will work with you to choose the right tree species and ideal location, ensuring long-term success and beauty. Then, the expert team at The Davey Tree Expert Company will handle the planting, giving your tree the best possible start.





Your tree will be planted in Fall 2026—the perfect season for strong root establishment and healthy growth.





Bring lasting shade, beauty, and environmental benefits to your home while supporting the mission to grow and care for Knoxville’s tree canopy.









Estimated Value: $500