Trees Knoxville's 10-Year Spring FUN-raiser

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Starting bid
Have a fun getaway to Gatlinburg with an Anakeesta gift basket!!
This Gift Basket includes:
Season pass, Hellbent beer mugs & flask, family board game, mat and pieces, bar key, and basket.
Who knew adventure could come in such a small gift bag?!?
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Get spring started right with a Trees Knoxville Pruning Gift Basket! The perfect gift for the fellow Tree Lover or yourself!
T-shirt, hat, Fiskars pruners, Fiskars loppers, Pocket Tree ID books, new Trees Knoxville stickers, and canvas garden tote!!
Estimated Value $200
Starting bid
Start your evening right with the Central Bottles Gift Bag!
Fancy Wine and Fancy Tin Fish! Perfect for a picnic or starting an evening in! Impress your friends with your refined palate by showing up with this duo at the next dinner party!
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Xul Beer Company Gift Bag!
Stickers, merch hats, and a gift card!
and Much More!
Great for the Craft Beer Lover!
Estimated Value: $110
Starting bid
Party (8-15 participants)
Throw an epic party at Climbing Roots Bouldering
Gym!
Our bouldering area (for kids and adults alike) is the perfect place to celebrate with friends in a fun, exciting, and active environment.
What's Included
*Bring your own snacks, food, and drinks — we'll help with setup and cleanup!
Estimated value $250
Starting bid
Handcrafted Ceramic Leaf dish made by a local artist who wishes to remain anonymous!
Add a little local craft to your home with this beautiful handmade dish!
Starting bid
Puppy Gift Basket - Playing cards, Toys, Treats , Leash and more!
Want to support the trees and also show love to your favorite pup? this is the perfect gift for you!
Estimated value: $110
Starting bid
Want to add some fresh herbs and biodiversity to your home garden! Then this is the perfect addition for your home!
Estimated value $120.00
Starting bid
ARTIST STATEMENT
Sarah Collins is a multidisciplinary artist whose process-driven approach spans various mediums. Her work is deeply inspired by the natural world and moments of everyday life. Her creative process begins with capturing photographs of intriguing subjects. From there, abstract compositions are rendered in crayon, oil pastel, or colored pencil. Collins then digitally fuses her photographs and drawings, creating dynamic, unexpected juxtapositions that form the basis for her final stage: painting. This transformative process, rooted in serendipity and the interplay of unrelated elements, reflects her exploration of letting go. By embracing chance and relinquishing control, she uncovers beauty in the unexpected and highlights the remarkable outcomes of surrendering to the unknown.
IG: @sarahalexcollins
The Path
Acrylic on wood panel
9x12 in
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
ARTIST STATEMENT
Sarah Collins is a multidisciplinary artist whose process-driven approach spans various mediums. Her work is deeply inspired by the natural world and moments of everyday life. Her creative process begins with capturing photographs of intriguing subjects. From there, abstract compositions are rendered in crayon, oil pastel, or colored pencil. Collins then digitally fuses her photographs and drawings, creating dynamic, unexpected juxtapositions that form the basis for her final stage: painting. This transformative process, rooted in serendipity and the interplay of unrelated elements, reflects her exploration of letting go. By embracing chance and relinquishing control, she uncovers beauty in the unexpected and highlights the remarkable outcomes of surrendering to the unknown.
IG: @sarahalexcollins
Two Flowers on Red
Colored pencil and oil pastel on handmade recycled paper
12x15 in (Framed)
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Tree Planting Package – Courtesy of The Davey Tree Expert Company & Trees Knoxville
Enhance your landscape and invest in Knoxville’s urban forest with this unique tree planting experience. The winning bidder will receive a professionally planted 15-gallon tree, thoughtfully selected to thrive on your property.
Trees Knoxville will work with you to choose the right tree species and ideal location, ensuring long-term success and beauty. Then, the expert team at The Davey Tree Expert Company will handle the planting, giving your tree the best possible start.
Your tree will be planted in Fall 2026—the perfect season for strong root establishment and healthy growth.
Bring lasting shade, beauty, and environmental benefits to your home while supporting the mission to grow and care for Knoxville’s tree canopy.
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
3-Hour Tree Care Service
Courtesy of Iron Oak Arbor Care LLC
Keep your trees healthy and thriving with a 3-hour professional tree care service focused on maintenance pruning. Iron Oak Arbor Care LLC will selectively prune to improve tree structure, remove dead or damaged limbs, and promote long-term health and growth.
Estimated Value: $450
Starting bid
Nantahala River Cabin with Private Fly Fishing
2-night Stay for 4 Guests
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Cabin
Escape to the beauty of North Carolina’s upper Nantahala River with a two-night stay in a cozy riverside cabin. Your adventure includes a private fly-fishing excursion “behind the gates” of this private section of river tucked away in the Nanathala National Forest above 3,000 ft. Your host and guide , Dale Madden, will share his favorite techniques and secret spots in search of Rainbows, Brown, and Brook Trout.
Estimated Value: $800
Starting bid
Painting from local artist Polly Gleneck, add a pop of color to your home and own a one-of-a-kind painting!
Estimated value $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized, guided tree identification walk on your property. Over the course of this two-hour experience, you’ll learn to identify common tree species using key characteristics such as leaves, bark, and form, while gaining a deeper understanding of tree biology, health, and proper care. Ideal for homeowners, landowners, or anyone interested in building practical tree ID skills and ecological knowledge.
Estimated Value: $150–$300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!