Poway Wrestling Foundation

Offered by

Poway Wrestling Foundation

About this shop

Treigning Lab Post Weigh-In Shakes Season Pack

Varsity Pack (Boys/Girls) item
Varsity Pack (Boys/Girls)
$96

24 shakes at $4 each to cover all weigh-ins for competitions for your athlete to perform their best during the season (non-varsity athletes are welcome to order this pack too)

JV/Frosh Pack item
JV/Frosh Pack
$72

16 shakes at $4.5 each to cover all weigh-ins for competitions for your JV/Frosh athlete to perform their best during the season

Individual shakes item
Individual shakes
$5

$5 per shake (we recommend ordering the Varsity or JV packs for a discount and to give your athlete the best opportunity to maximize their performance)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!