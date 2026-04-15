Trek for the Tribe 2026

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Registration for 1 Adult who will compete on a Team (teams total 6 adults or fewer). Registration includes 1 Trek for the Tribe T-shirt, to be picked up at the End of Challenge Party. PLUS...
Registration for 1 free Kid's Division participant. Eligible kids include those entering 8th grade or below. Kids participate individually (no teams). Registration includes 1 Youth Trek for the Tribe T-shirt.
Registration for 1 Adult who will compete on a Team (teams total 6 adults or fewer). Registration includes 1 Trek for the Tribe T-shirt, to be picked up at the End of Challenge Party.
Registration for 1 Kid's Division participant. Eligible kids include those entering 8th grade or below. Kids participate individually (no teams). Registration includes 1 Youth Trek for the Tribe T-shirt.
$
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