Trellis Merch

The ‘Fan Into Flame’ tee is a bold reminder to live out your calling with passion and purpose. Featuring collegiate-style lettering with a striking script overlay, this shirt pairs comfort with a message rooted in 2 Timothy 1:6.
Item: Shaka Wear, 7.5oz Max Heavyweight Garment Dye Drop Shoulder Tee
The Trellis Hoodie is a cozy essential with a bold collegiate design. Featuring ‘Trellis EST 2020’ across the chest, this piece is perfect for everyday wear while repping the mission in style.
Item: Bella+Canvas 4719 Unisex 10oz Hooded Pullover
The ‘Do The Thing’ long sleeve is a bold call to action, inspired by Colossians 3:17. With its striking back print, this shirt is a daily reminder to live with purpose and do everything in the name of Jesus.
Item: Shaka Wear Garment-Dyed Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The Trellis Churches embroidered hat is a clean and classic staple. With simple lettering and everyday style, it’s the perfect way to rep the mission wherever you go.
Item: OTTO CAP 31-069 5 Panel Mid Profile Baseball Cap
