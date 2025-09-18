Trellis Churches

Offered by

Trellis Churches

About this shop

Trellis Merch - Pre-Order

"Fan Into Flame" T-shirt item
"Fan Into Flame" T-shirt item
"Fan Into Flame" T-shirt
$12

The ‘Fan Into Flame’ tee is a bold reminder to live out your calling with passion and purpose. Featuring collegiate-style lettering with a striking script overlay, this shirt pairs comfort with a message rooted in 2 Timothy 1:6.


Item: Shaka Wear, 7.5oz Max Heavyweight Garment Dye Drop Shoulder Tee

Trellis Hoodie item
Trellis Hoodie
$25

The Trellis Hoodie is a cozy essential with a bold collegiate design. Featuring ‘Trellis EST 2020’ across the chest, this piece is perfect for everyday wear while repping the mission in style.


Item: Bella+Canvas 4719 Unisex 10oz Hooded Pullover

"Do The Thing" Long Sleeve T-shirt item
"Do The Thing" Long Sleeve T-shirt item
"Do The Thing" Long Sleeve T-shirt
$15

The ‘Do The Thing’ long sleeve is a bold call to action, inspired by Colossians 3:17. With its striking back print, this shirt is a daily reminder to live with purpose and do everything in the name of Jesus.


Item: Shaka Wear Garment-Dyed Long Sleeve T-Shirt

"Trellis Churches" Hat item
"Trellis Churches" Hat
$15

The Trellis Churches embroidered hat is a clean and classic staple. With simple lettering and everyday style, it’s the perfect way to rep the mission wherever you go.


Item: OTTO CAP 31-069 5 Panel Mid Profile Baseball Cap

SHIPPING FEE - PLEASE ADD
$8

In order for us to ship your items to you, we ask that you pay a flat rate shipping fee.


If this is not included with your order we will have to cancel and refund your other selections.

Add a donation for Trellis Churches

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!