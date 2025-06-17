Better Together Employee Foundation

Hosted by

Better Together Employee Foundation

About this event

Tremonton Better Together Golf Tournament 2025 Raffle Tickets and Bundles

550 E 100 N

Smithfield, UT 84335, USA

Single Drawing Tickets
$1

BTF prize drawing

Bundle Drawing Tickets (6 tickets)
$5

BTF prize drawing

Fruit by the Foot- Birdie Tape
$5

You may use this fruit/tape to move your ball anywhere on the golf course. For instance, if the best putt for the team is 6 inches short on your 4th stroke, you can tear off 6 inches of ‘fruit’ and the previous putt is considered made and you record a 4 on your score card. Cost $5 each. (No Limit) 

Mulligans-Life Saver
$5

You may also purchase mulligans for $5 each. 1 mulligan shot from 1 player per mulligan used. (No Limit) 

Foot Wedge-Tootsie Roll
$5

You may kick your ball (for a tootsie roll) from where the ball lies to improve your stroke. This is considered a continuation of the stroke, so no additional stroke counted. Cannot be used once the ball is on the green or on any challenges. Cost $5 each. (No Limit) 

Large Bundle(save $10)
$40

24 drawing tickets, 2 mulligans, 2 birdies, 2 foot wedge

Small Bundle (save $5)
$20

6 drawing tickets-2Birdies-2 mulligans

Put Put Challenge
$5

$5 for 3 puts, One free ticket for playing. 1 hole one ticket, hole 2 two tickets, hole 3 three tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!