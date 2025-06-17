Tremonton Better Together Golf Tournament 2025 Raffle Tickets and Bundles

Hosted by
About this event
BTF prize drawing
BTF prize drawing
You may use this fruit/tape to move your ball anywhere on the golf course. For instance, if the best putt for the team is 6 inches short on your 4th stroke, you can tear off 6 inches of ‘fruit’ and the previous putt is considered made and you record a 4 on your score card. Cost $5 each. (No Limit)
You may also purchase mulligans for $5 each. 1 mulligan shot from 1 player per mulligan used. (No Limit)
You may kick your ball (for a tootsie roll) from where the ball lies to improve your stroke. This is considered a continuation of the stroke, so no additional stroke counted. Cannot be used once the ball is on the green or on any challenges. Cost $5 each. (No Limit)
24 drawing tickets, 2 mulligans, 2 birdies, 2 foot wedge
6 drawing tickets-2Birdies-2 mulligans
$5 for 3 puts, One free ticket for playing. 1 hole one ticket, hole 2 two tickets, hole 3 three tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!