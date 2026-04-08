Trending Women

Hosted by

Trending Women

About this event

Trending Women's Vintage Drive-In at the Greens

1600 Fairway Dr

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Presenting Sponsor "The Box Office Smash"
$5,000

Your brand takes center stage as the main attraction of the tournament and includes:

  • 2 teams (8 entrants to golf tournament)
  • 1 mini golf team (4 entrants to mini golf tournament)
  • Exclusive Signage at check-in table
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets per person
  • Logo on signage at one hole
  • Exclusive table and tent to interact with players
  • One golf cart with small sign and logo on GPS
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Drive-In Premier Sponsor
$3,000

One Team, One Hole, 2 Carts

  • One team (4 entrants to tournament)
  • Exclusive signage in dining area
  • Exclusive table to interact with players
  • One MINI golf team (4 entrants to Mini Golf Course)
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets per person
  • One golf cart with small sign and logo on GPS
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000

FEED THE CROWD!

  • Exclusive signage in dining area
  • Exclusive table to interact with players
  • One MINI golf team (4 entrants to Mini Golf Course)
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets
  • One golf cart with small sign and logo on GPS
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

FEED THE CROWD!

  • Exclusive signage in dining area
  • Exclusive table to interact with players
  • One MINI golf team (4 entrants to Mini Golf Course)
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets
  • One golf cart with small sign and logo on GPS
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
The Foursome
$1,800

The All-Star Cast

  • 4 Entrants to the tournament
  • Golf cart
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
MINI GOLF SPONSOR
$1,500
  • 2 Mini Golf team (8 entrants)
  • Lunch, non-alcoholic drinks, 2 drink tickets- 21+ (per player)
  • Signage at mini golf course
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage


Reel Deal Hole & Cart Sponsor
$1,500

One Hole, One Cart

  • Logo on signage on one hole with MOVIE THEME
  • One golf cart with small sign and logo on GPS
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets (for 4)
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Bottoms Up Drink Sponsor
$1,100
  • Exclusive signage on beverage cart or bar
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets (For 4)
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Matinee Cart Sponsor
$1,100

Cruise Hollywood Blvd

  • One golf cart with small sign and logo on GPS
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets (For 4)
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Putting Green Sponsor
$750
  • Signage at putting green
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets (For 2)
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Driving Range Sponsor
$750
  • Signage at driving range
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets (For 2)
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Solo Golfer
$500
  • One entry to golf tournament
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, 2 drink tickets


Woman Owned Business Exclusive
$200
  • Ad reel playing in clubhouse
  • Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, and 2 drink tickets for ONE
  • May include promotional items in swag bags
  • Recognition in event social media
  • Logo on event signage
Solo MINI Golfer
$75
  • Mini golf- 18 mini holes on the newly redesigned golf course
  • Lunch, non-alcoholic drinks
Volunteer Experience Pass
$75

*Enjoy Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets

   •    Full-day access to the golf tournament + networking opportunities

    •    Behind-the-scenes access to event operations and course activities

    •    Opportunity to connect with sponsors, players, and Trending Women leadership

    •    Exclusive volunteer swag (t-shirt)

    •    Upgraded swag bag

    •    Access to volunteer lounge or designated recharge area

    •    Recognition during event announcements

    •    Group photo opportunity

    •    Option to receive post-event networking contact list

    •    Priority opportunity to volunteer for future events

*This contribution helps cover meals, swag, and event experience while supporting Trending Women’s mission.*


Add a donation for Trending Women

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!