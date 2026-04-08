Trending Women's Vintage Drive-In at the Greens

About this event
Your brand takes center stage as the main attraction of the tournament and includes:
One Team, One Hole, 2 Carts
FEED THE CROWD!
FEED THE CROWD!
The All-Star Cast
One Hole, One Cart
Cruise Hollywood Blvd
*Enjoy Breakfast, lunch, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and 2 drink tickets
• Full-day access to the golf tournament + networking opportunities
• Behind-the-scenes access to event operations and course activities
• Opportunity to connect with sponsors, players, and Trending Women leadership
• Exclusive volunteer swag (t-shirt)
• Upgraded swag bag
• Access to volunteer lounge or designated recharge area
• Recognition during event announcements
• Group photo opportunity
• Option to receive post-event networking contact list
• Priority opportunity to volunteer for future events
*This contribution helps cover meals, swag, and event experience while supporting Trending Women’s mission.*
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!