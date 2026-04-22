Trenton Campus- Kids/Youth Camp Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Locally Grown 1/2 Beef - Single Ticket
Raised locally at Shelburne Hills Farm, a century farm in Grundy County, Missouri.
Pasture raised, grain finished, dry aged 14 days.
Custom processing based on your preferences by Rains Natural Meats (you select the steaks, roasts, hamburger, etc.).
Drawing will be held June 2nd and you do not need to be present to win.
Ready for pick-up late June.
Valued at $1,800
Buy 5 tickets and get the 6th Free!
Locally Grown 1/2 Beef
Raised locally at Shelburne Hills Farm, a century farm in Grundy County, Missouri.
Pasture raised, grain finished, dry aged 14 days.
Custom processing based on your preferences by Rains Natural Meats (you select the steaks, roasts, hamburger, etc.).
Drawing will be held June 2nd and you do not need to be present to win.
Ready for pick-up late June.
Valued at $1,800
Raffle for choice of a Henry 30-30 rifle or a Glock 9 mm pistol. First name drawn on June 2nd will get their choice, and then much like Christ who gives us all a second chance, a second name will be pulled for the remaining firearm. This means you have twice the chance of winning a firearm while supporting kids wanting to go to camp! Firearms physically located at "Big Nasty's Gun Shop" in Trenton, MO but can be transferred to your local FFL. Henry 30-30 valued at $1300; Glock 9 mm valued at $680.
Buy 5 tickets get the 6th free!
Raffle for choice of a Henry 30-30 rifle or a Glock 9 mm pistol. First name drawn on June 2nd will get their choice, and then much like Christ who gives us all a second chance, a second name will be pulled for the remaining firearm. This means you have twice the chance of winning a firearm while supporting kids wanting to go to camp! Firearms physically located at "Big Nasty's Gun Shop" in Trenton, MO but can be transferred to your local FFL. Henry 30-30 valued at $1300; Glock 9 mm valued at $680.
You want options to win both? Plus a discount on them? Here is the option for you!
3 tickets for the guns, 3 tickets towards the beef, and all of our appreciation for you supporting our kids going to camp!
Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!