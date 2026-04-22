Encounter Ministry, Inc.

Hosted by

Encounter Ministry, Inc.

About this raffle

Trenton Campus- Kids/Youth Camp Raffle 2026

Locally Grown 1/2 Beef - Fill the Freezer with Quality Beef
$20

Locally Grown 1/2 Beef - Single Ticket

Raised locally at Shelburne Hills Farm, a century farm in Grundy County, Missouri.

Pasture raised, grain finished, dry aged 14 days.

Custom processing based on your preferences by Rains Natural Meats (you select the steaks, roasts, hamburger, etc.).

Drawing will be held June 2nd and you do not need to be present to win.

Ready for pick-up late June.

Valued at $1,800

Locally Grown 1/2 Beef - Fill the Freezer with Quality Beef
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Buy 5 tickets and get the 6th Free!

Locally Grown 1/2 Beef

Raised locally at Shelburne Hills Farm, a century farm in Grundy County, Missouri.

Pasture raised, grain finished, dry aged 14 days.

Custom processing based on your preferences by Rains Natural Meats (you select the steaks, roasts, hamburger, etc.).

Drawing will be held June 2nd and you do not need to be present to win.

Ready for pick-up late June.

Valued at $1,800

Henry 30-30 Rifle/ Glock 9mm Pistol - Single Ticket
$20

Raffle for choice of a Henry 30-30 rifle or a Glock 9 mm pistol. First name drawn on June 2nd will get their choice, and then much like Christ who gives us all a second chance, a second name will be pulled for the remaining firearm. This means you have twice the chance of winning a firearm while supporting kids wanting to go to camp! Firearms physically located at "Big Nasty's Gun Shop" in Trenton, MO but can be transferred to your local FFL. Henry 30-30 valued at $1300; Glock 9 mm valued at $680.

Henry 30-30 Rifle/ Glock 9mm Pistol - Bundle Ticket
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Buy 5 tickets get the 6th free!

Raffle for choice of a Henry 30-30 rifle or a Glock 9 mm pistol. First name drawn on June 2nd will get their choice, and then much like Christ who gives us all a second chance, a second name will be pulled for the remaining firearm. This means you have twice the chance of winning a firearm while supporting kids wanting to go to camp! Firearms physically located at "Big Nasty's Gun Shop" in Trenton, MO but can be transferred to your local FFL. Henry 30-30 valued at $1300; Glock 9 mm valued at $680.

Beef & Gun Bundle
$100
This includes 6 tickets

You want options to win both? Plus a discount on them? Here is the option for you!

3 tickets for the guns, 3 tickets towards the beef, and all of our appreciation for you supporting our kids going to camp!

Thank you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!