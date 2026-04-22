Trenton Campus- Kids/Youth Camp Raffle 2026

Locally Grown 1/2 Beef - Single Ticket

Raised locally at Shelburne Hills Farm, a century farm in Grundy County, Missouri.

Pasture raised, grain finished, dry aged 14 days.

Custom processing based on your preferences by Rains Natural Meats (you select the steaks, roasts, hamburger, etc.).

Drawing will be held June 2nd and you do not need to be present to win.

Ready for pick-up late June.

Valued at $1,800