2026 Trenton Pride Festival Vendor & Community Group Sign-Up

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About this event
$25 Donation to the Trenton Pride Festival
This option is available for nonprofits, community partners, government agencies, and all others that wish to share information and connect with festival attendees.
On arrival you will be assigned an approximately 12'x12' space inside of the park. You may bring a tent with weights, and any tables and chairs you may need.
$25 Permit Fee for the City of Trenton
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$25 Donation to the Trenton Pride Festival
On arrival you will be assigned an approximately 12'x12' space on the pavement of E Front Street alongside the park. You may bring a tent with weights, and any tables and chairs you may need.
$100 Permit Fees for the City of Trenton
On arrival you will be assigned a space on the pavement of E Front Street, alongside the park. If you have a food truck, you may pull in from the intersection of Broad and E Front Streets.
Send the following documents if applicable directly to [email protected]
Failure to send these documents may delay or preclude our ability to secure your city permit for the Trenton Pride Festival.
Join us as an individual, business, or group for a solidarity march through downtown Trenton from the NJ Statehouse to Mill Hill Park. We will gather in front of the Statehouse annex on W State Street at 11am.
Feel free to bring signs, banners, group attire, etc. but most of all, your Pride spirit!
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