Trenton Pride Center Inc.

Hosted by

Trenton Pride Center Inc.

About this event

2026 Trenton Pride Festival Vendor & Community Group Sign-Up

East Front Street

S Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608, USA

Non-Vendor Space Reservation item
Non-Vendor Space Reservation
$25

$25 Donation to the Trenton Pride Festival


This option is available for nonprofits, community partners, government agencies, and all others that wish to share information and connect with festival attendees.


On arrival you will be assigned an approximately 12'x12' space inside of the park. You may bring a tent with weights, and any tables and chairs you may need.

Regular Vendor Space Reservation item
Regular Vendor Space Reservation
$50

$25 Permit Fee for the City of Trenton
+
$25 Donation to the Trenton Pride Festival


On arrival you will be assigned an approximately 12'x12' space on the pavement of E Front Street alongside the park. You may bring a tent with weights, and any tables and chairs you may need.

Food Vendor Space Reservation item
Food Vendor Space Reservation
$100

$100 Permit Fees for the City of Trenton


On arrival you will be assigned a space on the pavement of E Front Street, alongside the park. If you have a food truck, you may pull in from the intersection of Broad and E Front Streets.

Send the following documents if applicable directly to [email protected]

  • Copies of your Mobile Retail Food License & last inspection report if you are licensed in the City of Trenton
  • Copies of your mobile retail food license & last inspection report if you are licensed in another township/county
  • A copy of the manager's food safety certification (Risk Type 3 Only: Extensive menu requiring handling of raw ingredients, the complex preparation of menu items that includes the cooking, cooling, and reheating of at least three or more potentially hazardous foods)
  • Copies of the vehicle operator's driver's license, registration & insurance card (Food Trucks Only)
  • A copy of the menu for the event
  • A copy of the Commissary's Retail Food License from the appropriate township/county as well as their last inspection report
  • If your vehicle prepares food using an open flame, you are required to obtain a separate one-day fire safety permit from the NJ Division of Fire Safety

Failure to send these documents may delay or preclude our ability to secure your city permit for the Trenton Pride Festival.

Participate in the Trenton Pride March
Free

Join us as an individual, business, or group for a solidarity march through downtown Trenton from the NJ Statehouse to Mill Hill Park. We will gather in front of the Statehouse annex on W State Street at 11am.


Feel free to bring signs, banners, group attire, etc. but most of all, your Pride spirit!

Add a donation for Trenton Pride Center Inc.

$

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