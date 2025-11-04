Trex 2025 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Generously donated by Trex Marketing.
Capture a unique piece of our story with the Own a Piece of Company History furniture bundle! Each item in this collection was hand-selected and used in marketing photoshoots, making them both stylish and meaningful. The Trex furniture pieces showcase our brand's aesthetic and quality, and now they're available for you to enjoy in your own space. Lightly used yet impeccably maintained, each item represents a chapter in our journey. Bid now for a chance to own a piece of our company's marketing legacy, adding character and a touch of Trex history to your outdoor living area.
Includes:
--Monterey Bay 3-Piece Round Bar Set in Classic White
Contains 2 Monterey Bay Bar Arm Chair and 1 Monterey Bay Round 36" Bar Table
--Set of two throw pillows
--Set of planters
--Set of metal lanterns
Fair Market Value: $1,500.00
Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is used for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA. Some assembly required.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Trex Marketing.
Capture a unique piece of our story with the Own a Piece of Company History furniture bundle! Each item in this collection was hand-selected and used in marketing photoshoots, making them both stylish and meaningful. The Trex furniture pieces showcase our brand's aesthetic and quality, and now they're available for you to enjoy in your own space. Lightly used yet impeccably maintained, each item represents a chapter in our journey. Bid now for a chance to own a piece of our company's marketing legacy, adding character and a touch of Trex history to your outdoor living area.
Includes:
--Cape Cod 3-Piece Round Bar Set in Sand Castle
Contains 2 Cape Cod Adirondack Bar Chair and 1 Monterey Bay Round 36" Bar Table
--Set of two throw pillows
--Set of planters
--Dining accessories
Fair Market Value: $1,750.00
Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is used for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA. Some assembly required.
Starting bid
Available for all full-time Trex employees.
Take a break and enjoy an extra vacation day in 2026. Escape from your daily routine and indulge in a day of relaxation or adventure. Bid now to enjoy an extra day off in 2026!
Starting bid
Calling all flavor seekers and culinary adventurers! Treat your taste buds to a local love affair with this Winchester Foodie's Paradise basket - a mouthwatering mix of gourmet goodies and delicious experiences. Enjoy gift cards to some of our favorite local restaurants and when inspiration strikes, roll up your sleeves and take a cooking class of your choice - because every great meal deserves a great story behind it!
Whether you're a kitchen pro or a takeout connoisseur, this basket will satisfy your appetite for all things delicious and local.
Includes:
--$100 gift card to Water Street Kitchen, generously donated by Water Street Kitchen
--$50 gift card to Village Square Restaurant, generously donated by Village Square Restaurant
--Mug, Peach Salsa, and Shenandoah Valley Blend spices, generously donated by Kimberly's Market
--Your choice of a cooking class at Nibblins (Winchester, VA) for you and one guest in 2025 or 2026
Fair Market Value: $400.00
Disclaimer: Gift certificates and class options only redeemable in Winchester, Virginia. Cooking class must be reserved by August 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Jason LaRue of Heaven Hill Distilleries
Turn any occasion into a celebration with this Sip and Chill Basket! This cedar cooler is more than just good looks - it is your new best friend for hosting backyard barbeques and impromptu happy hours.
Inside you'll find a bottle of small batch Widow Jane Decadence accompanied by glasses to enjoy. Small batch whiskey from Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY. Widow Jane scours the country for the finest barrels of Straight Bourbon & Rye Whiskeys. Hand assembled in Brooklyn, New York. There is no other word to describe this. Widow Jane took some of their legendary 10 year old Bourbons & finished them in barrels that held New York’s finest artisanal maple syrup from Crown Maple. The result is a rich, creamy-smooth & slightly sweet mouthful of whiskey flavor that is way beyond good. It’s decadent. The sturdy 48-quart cooler (54 can capacity) comes complete with a built-in bottle opener - because who wants to hunt for one when the fun's about to start?
Cheers to good times and even better company!
Fair Market Value: $550.00
Disclaimer: This item contains alcohol and is only available to individuals 21 years of age or older. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Mercedes Traub, owner of Angry Buddha Body Shop.
Available for shipping in the continental US.
Unwind and recharge with the Self-Care Serenity Basket, a luxurious collection of items designed to bring calm, relaxation, and rejuvenation into your routine. Treat yourself to high-quality skincare from Angry Buddha Body Shop, with products crafted to soothe and nourish. Enjoy a gift card to Hand & Stone that can be redeemed with a one-hour Swedish Massage or a Classic Facial by a professional to melt away stress. Bid now to give yourself - or someone special - the gift of true self-care.
Includes:
Curated basket of Angry Buddha Body Shop products, generously donated by Angry Buddha Body Shop
Voucher for one-hour Swedish Massage or a Classic Facial at Hand & Stone Spa
Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Generously donated by Kimberley Sanford.
This adorable hand-crafted moose has been spotted all around the office — now he’s ready to roam to a new home! Lovingly made and full of personality, this “Moose on the Loose” is the perfect conversation starter and cuddle companion.
Item can be picked up locally in Winchester, VA or shipped in the contiguous U.S.
Starting bid
Get ready to turn up the heat and kick off summer in style! This backyard BBQ bundle includes a brand-new grill, festive 4th of July décor, and all the summer vibes you need for the perfect cookout. Whether you’re flipping burgers, roasting marshmallows, or showing off your grill-master skills, this set will make your patio the place to be. Fire it up, gather your crew, and celebrate long summer nights with great food, laughter, and memories that sizzle!
Includes:
Original Black Kettle Charcoal Grill
Assorted grilling tools
Variety of 4th of July decor
Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Local pickup in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Indulge in the art of slow mornings with this cozy corner made just for you. Sink into a plush deep-seated chair, wrap yourself in a soft throw, and sip your favorite brew from a curated assortment of premium coffees and teas. Complete with a charming side table for your mug and some puzzle books, this setup invites you to linger a little longer, breathe a little deeper, and savor a peaceful start to your day.
Includes:
--One Rockport Club Chair in Sand Castle with Sky Blue cushions
--Set of two throw pillows
--Plush throw blanket
--Side table
--Curated collection of coffees and teas
--Crossword, Word Search, and Sudoku puzzle books
Fair Market Value: $1,000.00
Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is used for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA. Some assembly required.
Starting bid
Turn your green thumb into gold with this gardener’s delight! This basket includes everything you need to nurture a thriving garden — stylish planters, rich soil and fertilizer, and watering cans to keep your blooms happy. To top it off, you’ll receive a workshop experience at a local nursery where experts will share tips and tricks to help your garden flourish. Whether you’re growing herbs on the patio or flowers by the fence, this package is your invitation to dig in, get your hands dirty, and watch beauty take root.
Includes:
--Set of assorted planters
--Potting soil and fertilizer
--Set of watering cans
--Your choice of a workshop at Meadows Farms Nursery for you and a guest in 2025 or 2026
Fair Market Value: $200.00
Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is used for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Workshop options must be reserved by August 1, 2026. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Kevin Miller, owner of Kevin's Cards in Greencastle, PA.
Available for shipping in the continental US.
Step up to the line and score big with this dream package for any football enthusiast! This basket is packed with a curated selection of collectible sports cards ready to ignite nostalgia and spark a little friendly trading. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just getting started, this set offers the thrill of the chase and the joy of discovery. Display them proudly, trade with friends, or keep them sealed for that future MVP moment — it’s game time for your inner fan!
Includes:
--2024 Phoenix Mega Box
--2024 Illusions Mega Box
--2025 Score – A – Treat 40 Packs
--2025 Leaf Metal Auto Blaster Box
--2024 Illusions Blaster Box
--2024 Totally Certified Blaster Box
--2024 Donruss Elite Blaster Box
--2024 Prestige Blaster Box
--2023 Select Draft Blaster Box
--2024 Select Hanger Box
--2022 Wild Card Hanger Box
--2024 Zenith Value Pack
--2024 Prestige Value Pack
--2023 Contenders Value Pack
--2024 Totally Certified Value Pack
--2024 Contenders Value Pack
Fair Market Value: $450
Starting bid
Generously donated by Linnzi McDowell and The Cove Campground. Embark on your next outdoor adventure with the Ultimate Camping Adventure package! This bundle includes all the major things you need to enjoy a memorable weekend under the stars. Start with a camping pass for a serene weekend getaway at The Cove Campground, allowing you to explore nature and unwind. Set up camp with a spacious tent equipped with WeatherTec system designed to keep water out, perfect for a cozy retreat. And for the perfect campfire experience, this package includes a portable tabletop fire pit ideal for both roasting marshmallows and keeping warm. Whether you're an experienced camper or a first-timer, this package promises an unforgettable escape into 3000 acres of the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. Place your bid and get ready to make lasting memories at The Cove! Includes: --Camping pass for four adults for a two-night stay, generously donated by Linnzi McDowell and The Cove Campground --Coleman Montana camping tent with WeatherTec system --Tabletop fire pit
--S'mores kit Fair Market Value: $350
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!