Trex 2025 Silent Auction

Generously donated by Jason LaRue of Heaven Hill Distilleries





Turn any occasion into a celebration with this Sip and Chill Basket! This cedar cooler is more than just good looks - it is your new best friend for hosting backyard barbeques and impromptu happy hours.





Inside you'll find a bottle of small batch Widow Jane Decadence accompanied by glasses to enjoy. Small batch whiskey from Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY. Widow Jane scours the country for the finest barrels of Straight Bourbon & Rye Whiskeys. Hand assembled in Brooklyn, New York. There is no other word to describe this. Widow Jane took some of their legendary 10 year old Bourbons & finished them in barrels that held New York’s finest artisanal maple syrup from Crown Maple. The result is a rich, creamy-smooth & slightly sweet mouthful of whiskey flavor that is way beyond good. It’s decadent. The sturdy 48-quart cooler (54 can capacity) comes complete with a built-in bottle opener - because who wants to hunt for one when the fun's about to start?





Cheers to good times and even better company!





Fair Market Value: $550.00





Disclaimer: This item contains alcohol and is only available to individuals 21 years of age or older. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.