Trex Company, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Available for shipping in the continental US. Elevate your entertaining game with the Gourmet Gatherings: Charcuterie Bundle! This delightful collection includes a beautifully hand-crafted charcuterie board, designed to be both functional and a stunning centerpiece for your gatherings. Paired with premium accessories like marble cheese knives and wood food markers, this basket ensures you have the essentials to impress your guests. To top it off, enjoy a curated selection of gourmet meats, cheeses, crackers, and spreads from Hickory Farms, offering a delicious variety to craft the perfect charcuterie spread. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying an intimate evening at home, this basket has everything you need to serve in style. Bid now to make your next gathering unforgettable! Includes: Hand-crafted charcuterie board with food-grade finishes, generously donated by Debbie and Greg Neff Marble cheese knife set Wood food marker set Hearty Bites gift box from Hickory Farms Caramel Drizzle Popcorn from Hickory Farms Fair Market Value: $175
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Research and Development. Indulge in an exquisite wine experience with this Wine Lover's Delight basket! Perfect for a night in or to share with friends and loved ones, this basket includes three bottles of wine, all from Valerie Hill Vineyard & Winery. Paired with four wine glasses, you'll have what you need for the ultimate tasting experience at your fingertips. This package also includes a complimentary tasting for two at Valerie Hill and a $25 gift card to Red Fox Creamery to indulge on a day out. Bid on this basket to treat yourself or share the gift of wine with someone special! Includes: 1 bottle 2023 Vidal Blanc 1 bottle 2021 Reserve Merlot 1 bottle 2019 Cabernet Franc Four wine glasses $25 gift card to Red Fox Creamery Complimentary tasting for two at Valerie Hill Fair Market Value: $200 Disclaimer: This item contains alcohol and is only available to individuals 21 years of age or older. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Research and Development. Raise a glass with the Ultimate Spirits Collection, perfect for anyone who appreciates a well-crafted drink! This basket features an assortment of liquors from whisky to rum and tequila. Ideal for hosting or elevating any home bar, bid now and toast to great taste! Includes: VHW Port Cask Finished Whisky (50 mL) Leroux Triple Sec (750 mL) Bacardi Gold Rum (375 mL) Davy Crockett's Tennessee Mud (750 mL) Bacardi Superior Rum (375 mL) Sauza Tequila Silver (750 mL) Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Coconut Rum (375 mL) The Plank by Sanctuary Vineyards (NC) (500 mL) $20 gift card to West Oaks Farm Market $25 gift card to Winchester Brew Works Assorted Milano Milk Chocolate Cookies Royal Dansk Butter Cookies Two shot glasses and two low ball glasses Fair Market Value: $245 Disclaimer: This item contains alcohol and is only available to individuals 21 years of age or older. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Research and Development. Discover the art of fine craftsmanship with this Custom Crafted Spirits box. This custom wooden box has been handcrafted with care, making it as beautiful as it is functional. Inside, you'll find an array of mini liquor bottles accompanied by a set of sleek shot glasses, making this box perfect for sharing special moments or savoring solo. Bid now for an exclusive set that combines quality craftsmanship with the spirit of celebration! Includes: Handcrafted wooden box Assorted mini liquor bottles (qty. 12) Two shot glasses Fair Market Value: $125 Disclaimer: This item contains alcohol and is only available to individuals 21 years of age or older. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Research and Development. Transform your outdoor space with a custom fire ring, carefully crafted and fabricated by Barrett Machinery in Winchester, Virginia. This unique, handcrafted piece combines quality, durability, and artistry, making it the perfect centerpiece for cozy gatherings and starlit nights. Made with pride and skill locally in Winchester, this fire ring not only brings warmth but also supports local artisans. Bid now to elevate your backyard and enjoy countless evenings around a beautifully crafted fire ring! Fair Market Value: $400 Disclaimer: Light wear may be present, but this item has been transported minimally and handled with care. Table has been used to show product - do not use directly on top of decking or furniture.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Holly and Kevin Miller. Available for shipping in the continental US. Calling all Pokémon Trainers! The Ultimate Pokémon Fan basket is packed with everything a true fan needs - including trading cards, a Poké ball, and an elite training box. Whether you are a longtime fan or new to the world of Pokémon, this basket is the perfect way to catch some fun! Bid now and take home a collection of Pokémon goodies that any trainer would love. Includes: $25 Kevin’s Cards Gift Certificate Grafaiai EX Box Temporal Forces Elite Training Box VBattle Deck Deoxys VBattle Deck Zeraora Paldean Fates Miti Tin Poke’ Ball Shrouded Fable Booser Bundle Twilight Masquerade 3 Pack Stellar Crown Lost Origin Packs & Coins Fair Market Value: $225
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Nikki Cheshire. Must be local to Winchester, VA. Celebrate the bond between you and your furry friend with the Paws & Portraits Photography session! This package offers a customized photo shoot with a professional pet photographer who knows how to capture the unique personality and charm of your pet. Enjoy a session that lets you have fun while creating beautiful, high-quality images you'll treasure forever. Bid now to turn cherished moments with your pet into timeless keepsakes! Fair Market Value: $400
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Trex Marketing. Capture a unique piece of our story with the Own a Piece of Company History furniture bundle! Each item in this collection was hand-selected and used in recent marketing photoshoots, making them both stylish and meaningful. The Trex furniture pieces showcase our brand's aesthetic and quality, and now they're available for you to enjoy in your own space. Lightly used yet impeccably maintained, each item represents a chapter in our journey. Bid now for a chance to own a piece of our company's marketing legacy, adding character and a touch of Trex history to your outdoor living area. Includes: Two Rockport Club Deep Seating chairs in Sand Castle with Glacier Spa cushions Two Rockport Club 18" side tables in Sand Castle Set of two throw pillows Set of planters Set of metal lanterns Fair Market Value: $2300 Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is used for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Trex Marketing. Capture a unique piece of our story with the Own a Piece of Company History furniture bundle! Each item in this collection was hand-selected and used in recent marketing photoshoots, making them both stylish and meaningful. The Trex furniture pieces showcase our brand's aesthetic and quality, and now they're available for you to enjoy in your own space. Lightly used yet impeccably maintained, each item represents a chapter in our journey. Bid now for a chance to own a piece of our company's marketing legacy, adding character and a touch of Trex history to your outdoor living area. Includes: Set of two Trex Yacht Club Shellback Adirondack chairs in Classic White (pictured) Set of two throw pillows Grayson Lane open weave metal basket with fir wood lid Serving tray Fair Market Value: $700 Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is used for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Available for shipping in the continental US. Create your own open-air theater with the Starlit Cinema Outdoor Movie Night package! This package includes a portable screen and projector, perfect for setting up movie nights under the stars. Snuggle up on an outdoor waterproof blanket with throw pillows, designed for cozy comfort whether you're in the backyard, at the park, or on a camping trip. Complete the experience with a pair of snackle boxes - fill with popcorn, candies, and more - to bring the essentials for a cinematic experience outdoors. Bid on this package to enjoy memorable movie nights with friends and family in a magical outdoor setting! Includes: Portable projector that can be plugged in or battery operated Portable projector screen with carrying case Outdoor waterproof blanket Set of two snack boxes Set of throw pillows and throw blanket Serving tray Fair Market Value: $400 Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care.
Starting bid
Available for shipping in the continental US. Unwind and recharge with the Self-Care Serenity Basket, a luxurious collection of items designed to bring calm, relaxation, and rejuvenation into your routine. Treat yourself to high-quality skincare from Angry Buddha Body Shop, with products crafted to soothe and nourish. Enjoy a gift card to Hand & Stone that can be redeemed with a one-hour Swedish Massage or a Classic Facial by a professional to melt away stress. Settle in at home with a cozy blanket and let your thoughts flow into a gratitude journal, perfect for cultivating mindfulness. This basket has what you need to find balance, rest, and peace. Bid now to give yourself - or someone special - the gift of true self-care. Includes: Curated basket of Angry Buddha Body Shop products, generously donated by Angry Buddha Body Shop Voucher for one-hour Swedish Massage or a Classic Facial at Hand & Stone Spa, generously donated by Hand & Stone Spa Cozy Sherpa throw blanket The Five Minute Journal original gratitude journal Relaxing adult coloring book set with pencils Baloo Pillow Sleep Mist Fair Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Delivered via email. Take off on your next adventure with Delta Airlines! Perfect for a vacation or visiting loved ones, this item includes two vouchers that can be redeemed for up to $1000 on Delta Airlines flights, giving you the freedom to design your next getaway. Whether you're dreaming of a beach escape, a city exploration, or a scenic mountain retreat, this item puts your travel plans within reach. Bid now and start planning your next journey! Fair Market Value: $2000 Disclaimer: Vouchers must be used by October 10, 2025.
Starting bid
Delivered via email. Escape to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains with this Bear Chase Brewery Weekend Getaway, generously donated by Bear Chase Brewery! Nestled in nature, this cozy cottage stay offers a peaceful retreat with all the charm and comfort you need for a relaxing weekend. Located right on the grounds of Bear Chase Brewery, you'll enjoy convenient access to award-winning craft beers, stunning views, and outdoor seating areas perfect for unwinding. Explore nearby hiking trails, take in scenic landscapes, or simply relax by the fire pit with a cold brew in hand. Ideal for couples or friends seeking a refreshing escape, this getaway promises relaxation, adventure, and a taste of Virginia's finest brews. Bid now for a weekend that blends tranquility with craft beer culture in the heart of nature! Fair Market Value: $1000 Disclaimer: Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply.
Starting bid
Pamper your pup with the Furry Friends package, designed for the ultimate pet and owner experience. Start with a BarkBox voucher to spoil your dog with toys, treats, and surprises tailed just for them. Then, dive into adventure with a pass to the Ridgeside Doggie Aquatic Center, where your furry friend can splash, swim, and play to their heart's content. Finally, capture special moments forever with a professional pet photo session for you and your pet, ensuring you get high-quality portraits that highlight the bond you share. This package is perfect for pet lovers looking to create unforgettable memories. Bid now to treat yourself and your loyal companion! Includes: A digital gift certificate for either a Classic Bark Box or Super Chewer box, graciously donated by BarkBox A voucher for a free open swim at the Ridgeside Doggie Aquatic Center, graciously donated by Ridgeside K9 Winchester A professional photo session for you and your pet, graciously donated by Nikki Cheshire Fair Market Value: $500 Disclaimer: BarkBox gift certificate may only be redeemed in the continental US and cannot be used in Canada or any US territories. Ridgeside K9 Open Swim can be redeemed at Ridgeside K9 in Winchester, VA.
Starting bid
Available for all full-time Trex employees. Take a break and enjoy an extra vacation day in 2025. Escape from your daily routine and indulge in a day of relaxation or adventure. Bid now to enjoy an extra day off in 2025!
Starting bid
Available for shipping in the continental US. Embark on your next outdoor adventure with the Ultimate Camping Adventure package! This bundle includes all the major things you need to enjoy a memorable weekend under the stars. Start with a camping pass for a serene weekend getaway at The Cove Campground, allowing you to explore nature and unwind. Set up camp with a spacious tent equipped with WeatherTec system designed to keep water out, perfect for a cozy retreat. And for the perfect campfire experience, this package includes a portable Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 bundle, known for its efficient, smokeless burn that is ideal for both cooking and keeping warm. Whether you're an experienced camper or a first-timer, this package promises an unforgettable escape into 3000 acres of the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. Place your bid and get ready to make lasting memories at The Cove! Includes: Camping pass for four adults for a two-night stay, generously donated by Linnzi McDowell and The Cove Campground Coleman Montana camping tent with WeatherTec system Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Essentials Bundle Complete s'mores kit Fair Market Value: $650
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!