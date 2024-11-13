Trex Company, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Graciously donated by Trex Marketing. Capture a unique piece of our story with the Own a Piece of Company History furniture bundle! Each item in this collection was hand-selected and used in recent marketing photoshoots, making them both stylish and meaningful. The Trex furniture pieces showcase our brand's aesthetic and quality, and now they're available for you to enjoy in your own space. Lightly used yet impeccably maintained, each item represents a chapter in our journey. Bid now for a chance to own a piece of our company's marketing legacy, adding character and a touch of Trex history to your outdoor living area. Includes: Two Rockport Club Deep Seating chairs in Sand Castle with Glacier Spa cushions Two Rockport Club 18" side tables in Sand Castle Set of two throw pillows Set of planters Set of metal lanterns Fair Market Value: $2300 Disclaimer: Please note that some items in this package have been gently used for marketing photoshoot purposes. Items remain in excellent condition and have been carefully inspected to ensure quality. Light wear may be present, but each item has been used minimally and handled with care. Picture is used for illustration purposes only and does not reflect all items in package. Local pickup only in Winchester, VA.