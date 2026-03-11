Challenge Golf Association

Hosted by

Challenge Golf Association

About this event

Tri-Cities CGA Chapter Challenge - Shootout at Pine Oaks - April 9, 2026

1709 Buffalo Rd

Johnson City, TN 37604, USA

SINGLE
Free

Please use this ticket if you are registering as a Single and we will pair you with another golfer.

2-SOME
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Use this ticket to register your 2 person team.

WAITLIST
Free

Sorry but registration for this event is already full (Everybody loves FREE golf! :) Feel free to sign up on our waitlist and if we have any cancellations for this event we'll let you know and/or notify you of our next event. Thank you for your interest in Challenge Golf!

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