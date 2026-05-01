Hosted by

Petersburg Crescent Foundation

About this event

AKS Summer Crab Feast 11 Bar and Raffle

103 River St

Petersburg, VA 23803, USA

Alcoholic Beverage
$7

This ticket is good for only 1 single alcoholic beverage.

Mixed Beverages
$7

This ticket is good for only 1 single alcoholic beverage.

Wine and Champagne
$7

This ticket is good for only 1 single alcoholic beverage.

Premium Alcoholic Beverages
$10

This ticket is good for only 1 single alcoholic beverage.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage
$2

This ticket is valid for 1 Non-Alcoholic Beverage only.

Raffle Ticket
$5

This ticket is good for 1 raffle ticket, with a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Raffle Ticket Bundle
$10

This ticket is good for only 3 raffle tickets and includes a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Raffle Ticket TV
$10

This ticket is good for only 1 raffle ticket, with a chance to win a Smart TV.

Raffle Ticket TV Bundle
$15

This ticket is good for only 2 raffle tickets, with a chance to win a Smart TV.

Add a donation for Petersburg Crescent Foundation

$

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