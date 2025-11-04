Tri-Cities Summer Crabfeast 10

103 River St

Petersburg, VA 23803, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$55
Fresh hot food is served from 7 PM to 9 PM. The ticket includes an all-you-can-consume Menu: fresh steaming hot Maryland Blue Crabs, Shrimp, Corn, Potatoes, Fried Chicken, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, and Pasta Salad.

Early Bird General Admission + Open Bar
$75
Fresh hot food is served from 7 PM to 9 PM. The ticket includes an all-you-can-consume Menu: fresh steaming hot Maryland Blue Crabs, Shrimp, Corn, Potatoes, Fried Chicken, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Pasta Salad, and open bar all night (cocktails)

Early Bird General Admission Group Rate (8)
$385
Fresh hot food is served from 7 PM to 9 PM. The ticket includes an all-you-can-consume Menu: fresh steaming hot Maryland Blue Crabs, Shrimp, Corn, Potatoes, Fried Chicken, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, and Pasta Salad.

Early Bird General Admission + Open Bar Group Rate (8)
$560
Fresh hot food is served from 7 PM to 9 PM. The ticket includes an all-you-can-consume Menu: fresh steaming hot Maryland Blue Crabs, Shrimp, Corn, Potatoes, Fried Chicken, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Pasta Salad, and open bar all night (cocktails)

Vendor
$150

Please review the vendor application here: https://www.pbsaks.org/vendorapp. Paying the vendor's fee via Ziffy, Eventbrite, or Zelle is accepting the terms of the Vendor agreement.

Vendor - Food Included
$200

Please review the vendor application here: https://www.pbsaks.org/vendorapp. Paying the vendor's fee via Ziffy, Eventbrite, or Zelle is accepting the terms of the Vendor agreement.

$

