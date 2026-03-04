Tri-City Christian Academy Athletics's Shop

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The front chest graphic features a clean alpine-inspired design with ski goggles framing the TCCA logo, representing the adventure and camaraderie of the TCCA Ski Club.
On the back, the sweatshirt showcases a stylized trail map of Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire, highlighting the mountain where our team spends the season skiing together. The colorful trail lines create a modern mountain graphic that stands out while celebrating our local slopes.
The front chest graphic features a clean alpine-inspired design with ski goggles framing the TCCA logo, representing the adventure and camaraderie of the TCCA Ski Club.
On the back, the t-shirt showcases a stylized trail map of Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire, highlighting the mountain where our team spends the season skiing together. The colorful trail lines create a modern mountain graphic that stands out while celebrating our local slopes.
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