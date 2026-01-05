Tri-City Soccer Night at the Races

About this event
Tickets: $25 per person
Each ticket includes:
Entry
Dinner buffet - Pulled Pork, Baked Chicken, Mac & Cheese, and Veggies
I.C. Light, Yuengling, Miller Lite, Seltzers, Wine and much more
Pop, water, and snacks
Please note: No outside alcohol permitted. Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by TCSA nor does TCSA have to pay this.
As a horse owner, you'll have the chance to win cash prize if your horse takes first place in a race! Winner not need to be present.
Zeffy adds an optional fee during checkout, please know this is optional and not added by TCSA nor does TCSA have to pay this.
If your business would like to sponsor one of the evening’s races on Saturday, March 28, 2026, please complete the information below, and mail it along with the $100 race sponsorship check. Your company name will be announced prior to the race as the sponsor. Recognition at the event on the tables, on our sponsorship banner and social media. The banner will be hung at our concession stand for the 2026 fall/spring season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!