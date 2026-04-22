Tri-County Gives LLC - Pallet Raffle

No physical ticket will be issued. All names will be entered into an excel spreadsheet upon purchase, and entered in which order they are received. The winning number will be chosen from a tip board and the serial number for each tip board will be attached to each raffle description.





Pallets are raffled "as is" from the warehouse. Tri-County does not alter these pallets in any way before raffling. Items on the pallet come from the businesses liquidation.