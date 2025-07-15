Tri County Women Veterans Inc 50/50 Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
One change of winning the money raised. The more tickets you enter the better chances of winning.
This entitles you to enter 3 tickets to win the money raised. The more tickets you enter the better chances of winning.
This entitles you to enter 8 tickets to win the money raised. The more tickets you enter the better chances of winning.
This entitles you to enter 50 tickets to win the money raised. The more tickets you enter the better chances of winning.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!