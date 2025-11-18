Tri-State Equine Adoption & Rescue's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Solid polished brass name plate. 4" x 3/4" includes rivets, Chicago screws, or screws. Perfect for halters or memorial boxes.
Solid polished brass name plate. 4" x 3/4" includes rivets, Chicago screws, or screws. Also a great item for memorial boxes.
This beautiful lantern is customized in one of four stains available or order it unfinished to personalize it your way! This 5"x5" candle holder is large enough for Yankee candle or battery operated candle.
This beautiful lantern is customized in one of four stains available or order it unfinished to personalize it your way! This 5"x5" candle holder is large enough for Yankee candle or battery operated candle.
This beautiful lantern is customized in one of four stains available or order it unfinished to personalize it your way! This 5"x5" candle holder is large enough for Yankee candle or battery operated candle.
This beautiful lantern is customized in one of four stains available or order it unfinished to personalize it your way! This 5"x5" candle holder is large enough for Yankee candle or battery operated candle.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!