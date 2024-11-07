Tri-State Founders Day 2025

Your ticket includes access to all event programming, and the opportunity to explore the latest in paraphernalia and offerings at our Vendor Hall. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to all attendees.
Your ticket includes access to all event programming, and the opportunity to explore the latest in paraphernalia and offerings at our Vendor Hall. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to all attendees.
Collegiate Sorors
$100
Collegiate tickets include access to all event programming, and the opportunity to explore the latest in paraphernalia and offerings at our Vendor Hall. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to all attendees.
Collegiate tickets include access to all event programming, and the opportunity to explore the latest in paraphernalia and offerings at our Vendor Hall. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to all attendees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!