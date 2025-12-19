Tri-Valley's 50th Anniversary Gala

By purchasing a ticket and attending the Tri-Valley, Inc. 50th Anniversary Gala, you grant Tri-Valley, Inc. permission to photograph, video record, and otherwise capture your likeness during the event.





You understand and agree that these images and recordings may be used by Tri-Valley, Inc. for promotional, marketing, educational, and fundraising purposes in all forms of media.





If you do not wish to be photographed or recorded, please notify event staff upon arrival.