Tri-West Performing Arts Auditorium Seat Plaques

Take Your Seat in the Spotlight. Become a permanent part of Tri-West Performing Arts history with a custom engraved auditorium seat plaque. For a $500 contribution, your personalized 4” x 2” plaque will be professionally engraved and permanently mounted on a seat in the Tri-West High School Auditorium — creating a lasting legacy for students and the entire performing arts community. Honor a student, celebrate an alumnus, recognize your family or business, or simply show your support for Theatre, Band, and Choir. Your gift directly fuels productions, performances, equipment, and student opportunities for years to come. Leave your mark. Support the arts. Make your seat part of the story.