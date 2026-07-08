Trial to Triumph Football camp - Vendors Registration July 25th, 2026

Vendor Collaboration –





We invite local businesses, brands, and community partners to join us as vendors at our community events. For a $75 vendor fee, participants receive a designated vendor space to showcase their products or services while supporting a mission rooted in youth development, mental wellness, and community impact.





This is more than a vendor spot — it’s a collaboration. Vendors will have the opportunity to connect directly with families, athletes, coaches, and community leaders while aligning their brand with purpose-driven programming.





Vendor Fee Includes:

• Vendor space at the event

• Promotion through social media and event shoutouts

• Direct access to community members and families

• Opportunity for future collaborations





Vendor Expectations:

• Provide own table, tent, and setup (unless otherwise noted)

• Operate in alignment with values of respect, service, and community





All vendor fees directly support programming and outreach initiatives.