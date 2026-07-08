Trial to Triumph Football camp - Vendors Registration July 25th, 2026

About this event
Vendor Collaboration –
We invite local businesses, brands, and community partners to join us as vendors at our community events. For a $75 vendor fee, participants receive a designated vendor space to showcase their products or services while supporting a mission rooted in youth development, mental wellness, and community impact.
This is more than a vendor spot — it’s a collaboration. Vendors will have the opportunity to connect directly with families, athletes, coaches, and community leaders while aligning their brand with purpose-driven programming.
Vendor Fee Includes:
• Vendor space at the event
• Promotion through social media and event shoutouts
• Direct access to community members and families
• Opportunity for future collaborations
Vendor Expectations:
• Provide own table, tent, and setup (unless otherwise noted)
• Operate in alignment with values of respect, service, and community
All vendor fees directly support programming and outreach initiatives.
Upgrade your vendor experience and increase your visibility at the event. Vendors who plan to sale!!
This premium option is designed for vendors who want maximum exposure and engagement throughout the day.
Premium Booth Includes:
• Prime booth placement in a high-traffic area
• DJ shoutout during the event promoting your business
• Social media shoutout (pre- or post-event)
• Priority consideration for future events
Perfect for brands looking to stand out while supporting community-driven impact.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!