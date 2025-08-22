Triangle Barkitecture 2025 Build Auction

The Leap and Lounge Pawvilion by Shepley Bulfinch is a backyard retreat that celebrates the dual rhythms of a dog’s life, play, and rest. More than a house, it is a sculptural pavilion of fabric, color, and texture, designed to spark curiosity while offering comfort. Dogs can weave through shifting layers of enclosure, chase light and shadow, or curl up in a soft corner that feels safe and secure. This duality responds especially to anxious dogs, who crave both stimulation and reassurance. For families, the Pawvilion becomes an artful landscape element, a joyful presence in the yard that enriches the bond between people and pets. At once whimsical and architectural, it is a space where wagging tails meet thoughtful design.