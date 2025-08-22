Triangle Barkitecture 2025 Build Auction

Hosted by
Pawvit by Arcadis is the the remote worker pet owners dream - have your pets close by when you're in the home office to keep you entertained while the barkitecture keeps them entertained!
Feline Framework by Clark Nexsen is custom made for endless feline fun in a space designed just for them that is also aesthetic enough to elevate any room.
The Zen Den by RND Architects is the design to bring perfect harmony to your pet friendly space with it's nesting design - perfect to bring together or spread out.
The Pawlysurface (play on Polysurface) by Cline honoring that generative/parametric design for a modern take on pet architecture.
Pu[p]illion by HIPP Design + Consulting and it's Eastern Swallowtail Butterfly inspired roof is sure to make your pup the envy of the neighborhood with this backyard retreat.
The Barkfest Table by BHDP is a gorgeous custom table with integrated storage, seating, and table setting where you and your dog can enjoy the first meal of the day.
The En-Paw-A by IA Interior Architects inspired by the Japanese engawa, which fosters a space for relaxation and community, now designed with your pet in mind.
Meow-gic Treehouse by Moseley is the purrfect blend of cozy and play, all wrapped up in treehouse vibes to keep your cat entertained!
The Great Woof Lodge by boomerangDesign is the must have cozy getaway spot for your pup to get some rest and relaxation.
The Hound of Hatteras by Star, Durham welcomes both your dog and cat on board as they get ready to set sail for adventure from the comfort of your own home.
The Barky Bunch by R/DA Architects, P.A this upcycle (the best kind of rerun) of a vintage tv keeps the retro charm with an updated furnishings perfect for your family of pets.
Bedding and dog bowl included!
POLLINEIGHBORS by TightLines Designs gives your backyard wildlife and pollinators safe and stylish place to call home. From birds to bees, your backyard pets are covered!
Whisker Walls by Nusbaum and Nusbaum is fashionable 'furrniture' that will look good in any home - covered in your cat's hair or not.
Katthus by BSA may even make your cat give up their favorite cardboard box for this stylish yet comfy cat tower with multiple levels to explore.
The Purrch Tree by O'Brien Atkins + SKANSKA is your cat's new beautifully designed climbing playground complete with multiple platforms for them to scratch, jump, nap, and play!
The Leap and Lounge Pawvilion by Shepley Bulfinch is a backyard retreat that celebrates the dual rhythms of a dog’s life, play, and rest. More than a house, it is a sculptural pavilion of fabric, color, and texture, designed to spark curiosity while offering comfort. Dogs can weave through shifting layers of enclosure, chase light and shadow, or curl up in a soft corner that feels safe and secure. This duality responds especially to anxious dogs, who crave both stimulation and reassurance. For families, the Pawvilion becomes an artful landscape element, a joyful presence in the yard that enriches the bond between people and pets. At once whimsical and architectural, it is a space where wagging tails meet thoughtful design.
Meow-dular Mansion by HDR/ WPM/ DPR is a stylish addition to any home and configurable to match you or your pet's mood.
Neko by CRB aims to provide a safe outdoor space for your purr-y friends while looking stylish and eye-catching. It also features a detachable portion to help in transporting any curious cat dwellers to any needed location.
The Sniffing Dog Grooming Table by Perkins&Will is fun and functional barkitecture inspired by our playful pooches and designed to get your pup elevated for grooming and look good doing it.
Wildlife Garden Jewels by Strada Architecture LLC, Gateway Building Company, and Atlantic Casework will be the 'gem' of your backyard as these wildlife habitats draw inspiration from crystal geometry to keep your wildlife critters safe and happy.
