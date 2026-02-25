Triangle Patch Tote

We can't get enough of this tote bag! Adjustable straps, metal hardware, topstitching details and an inner pocket - this tote bag is a great project to continue advancing your sewing skills or create a statement piece for yourself in our community class setting.

Over three weeks you will select your fabric, cut and then sew together this project. You will walk away with one finished tote, and potentially start on a second!





Class Dates:

Tuesday March 31st, April 7th, April 14th





Cancellation Policy



Cancellations made more than 5 days before the class are eligible for a full refund.



Cancellations made within 5 days of the class date will receive a 50% refund of the ticket price